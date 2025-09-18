New Delhi [India], September 18: Blinkit-AI, is an innovative Indian startup in the AI space, founded by a group of veteran entrepreneurs emerging from IT, marketing and media industries. The startup aims at integrating artificial intelligence through a unified multi-model platform, making content creation more accessible to a wider audience. Recently, Blinkit-AI has raised $1.2 million USD in seed funding from Foliflex Cables (India) Pvt. Ltd., an influential player in the electrical and power cable industry.

The investment follows a strategic time when AI-driven content creation has been reshaping the digital space impacting marketing industries, small businesses and big enterprises. Blinkit-AI plans to channel the funds into enhancing core product capabilities, expanding its current engineering team and rolling out better enterprise-grade integrations, all while amplifying Blinkit-AI’s visibility in the country’s fast-growing digital ecosystem.

Blinkit-AI was founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Anubhav Pandit, drawing on his prior experience in developing and scaling businesses. The platform delivers a one-stop solution with more than 50 global AI models such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Midjourney, Perplexity, Grok and more. The platform is designed with the aim of streamlining workflows, simplifying tasks, and boosting productivity — offering an intelligent ecosystem to use AI strategically.

“This strategic association with Foliflex Cables will enable us to scale Blinkit-AI nationally and cater to diverse industry requirements,” said Anubhav Pandit, Founder & CEO of Blinkit-AI. “While AI holds immense potential, its features and services are often scattered across different platforms. Blinkit-AI brings them together in one unified ecosystem, delivering seamless integration into everyday workflows.”

The $1.2 million funding from Foliflex Cables underscores investor confidence in the vision of the company in integrating AI tools in one consolidated space while making it accessible at scale. With India’s content creation economy projected to grow at double-digits and enterprises racing to adopt automation, Blinkit-AI positions itself at the intersection of these two megatrends, offering tools that are as relevant for solo creators as they are for large organizations.

About Blinkit-AI

Founded by a team of experienced entrepreneurs, Blinkit-AI provides unified access to multi-model AIs and advanced in-built AI tools to enhance productivity and capabilities. The platform empowers businesses and individuals to seamlessly adopt AI, making cutting-edge technology accessible and impactful.

Website: www.blinkit-ai.com

About Foliflex Cables (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The seed investment from Foliflex Cables (India) Pvt. Ltd., a trusted name in the electrical and power cable industry since 1976, underscores Blinkit-AI’s potential to redefine the AI landscape. This partnership provides the financial and strategic support needed to propel Blinkit-AI’s growth and bring its vision to a global stage.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.