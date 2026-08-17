Biggbang Coworking: This Coworking Space In Mohali Is Built For AI And Tech Startups

Mohali’s commercial landscape has changed significantly over the last few years. Startups, technology companies, consultants and growing businesses are no longer choosing offices only on the basis of rent or square footage. They are looking for workspaces that are ready to use, easy for employees to reach and professional enough to host clients from the first day. This shift has created strong demand for flexible offices across the Tricity. Located in Phase 8A, Sector 75, Biggbang Coworking has built its presence around this changing requirement. The company offers a large, professionally managed coworking space in Mohali for freelancers, founders, startups, IT teams and established businesses that want the benefits of a complete office without taking on the operational burden of setting one up from scratch.

A workspace designed around how businesses actually operate

An office may look attractive in photographs, but its real value becomes clear only after a team begins using it every day.

Employees need reliable internet, comfortable workstations and uninterrupted access. Founders need private areas for confidential conversations. Hiring teams need suitable rooms for interviews. Client-facing companies require a professional reception and meeting environment. Visitors need an address that is easy to find, along with practical parking.

Biggbang brings these requirements together under one roof. Its workspace includes private cabins, dedicated desks, flexible seating, meeting and conference rooms, managed office options and office configurations for teams of different sizes.

Businesses can begin with a single dedicated desk or a compact cabin and move into a larger team office as their requirements grow. This flexibility is particularly useful for companies that do not want to change their address and rebuild their office every time the team expands.

Why more companies are choosing office space in Mohali

Mohali has become an increasingly attractive alternative to traditional office locations in Chandigarh. It offers newer commercial buildings, relatively spacious office options, growing residential catchments and convenient access to different parts of the Tricity.

For companies evaluating office space in Mohali, location remains one of the most important considerations. An office has to work not only for the founder but also for employees, candidates, clients and vendors travelling from different areas.

Biggbang’s location in Phase 8A, Sector 75 places it within an established commercial and industrial belt. It is practical for people travelling from Chandigarh, central Mohali, Kharar, Zirakpur, Airport Road and other nearby areas.

The location is also supported by one of the facilities businesses often underestimate while selecting an office: parking. As teams grow and client visits increase, parking can directly affect punctuality, convenience and the overall impression created by the workplace.

Private cabins, dedicated desks and managed offices

Different businesses require different levels of privacy and control.

A freelancer or remote professional may only need a dedicated desk in a productive environment. Two founders may prefer a small private cabin. An IT company may require multiple workstations, a manager’s cabin and access to a meeting room. A larger team may want a complete managed office without having to arrange furniture, internet, housekeeping and maintenance separately.

Biggbang accommodates these requirements through multiple workspace formats. The company’s private cabins range from compact options for individuals and small teams to larger configurations for growing businesses. Dedicated desks provide a permanent workstation for professionals who do not need a separate room, while managed office solutions offer a more complete setup for companies with larger teams.

This ability to support different stages of business growth is one of the reasons Biggbang has become relevant to companies searching for the best office space in Mohali. Instead of forcing every customer into the same plan, the workspace can be selected according to team size, privacy needs, working hours and expected growth.

Meeting rooms for interviews, presentations and client discussions

A meeting room is no longer a facility used only by large corporations. Startups and small businesses also need a professional space for interviews, presentations, project reviews, training and confidential discussions.

Biggbang provides meeting and conference facilities within the same workspace environment. This allows businesses to work from their regular desks or cabins and use a separate meeting area when required.

The presence of a reception and waiting area further improves the experience for external visitors. Candidates do not have to wait in a corridor, and clients can be received in an organised business setting rather than an informal public location.

For companies that regularly host visitors, this combination of reception, meeting space, parking and a recognisable commercial address can be as important as the office itself.

A virtual office address in Mohali for remote and expanding businesses

Not every company needs employees sitting in an office every day.

Consultants, online businesses, remote companies and startups entering Punjab may need a professional address for business communication or registration-related requirements without immediately taking a complete physical office.

Biggbang also offers a virtual office in Mohali for businesses that require a credible commercial address, mail-handling support and access to related documentation, subject to the selected plan and applicable requirements.

A virtual office address in Mohali can be useful for companies whose teams work remotely, businesses expanding into the region and founders who do not want to use a residential address for professional purposes.

Because the address is connected to an active coworking and office environment, businesses also have the option to use meeting rooms or move into physical workspace as their needs evolve. Documentation support for GST or company-registration purposes remains subject to eligibility, current regulations and approval by the relevant authorities.

The everyday details that shape the work experience

The quality of a workspace is often determined by details that do not appear in a standard property listing.

Clean washrooms, maintained common areas, reliable housekeeping, pantry access, security, power support and a responsive on-site team influence the everyday experience of employees. High-speed internet and 24/7 access are especially relevant for technology companies, remote teams and businesses working with clients in different time zones.

Biggbang also incorporates reception facilities, pantry and cafeteria areas, meeting spaces and greenery within the property. These elements help create an environment that feels like a complete workplace rather than a collection of desks inside an empty building.

The workspace has more than 650 seats and serves individuals as well as teams of varying sizes. Its scale allows businesses to explore different configurations while remaining within the same professional environment.

What to compare while choosing the best coworking space in Mohali

The question of which is the best coworking space in Mohali cannot be answered only by looking at interiors or comparing the lowest monthly quotation.

Businesses should visit the actual property and evaluate the daily experience. The important questions include:

Is the location convenient for the team? Is parking genuinely available? Are the cabins comfortable at full capacity? Can clients be received professionally? Are meeting rooms available when required? Is the internet reliable? Are common facilities maintained? Can the workspace support the company if the team grows?

Reputation also matters. Biggbang has received more than 500 Google reviews, giving prospective customers a substantial body of feedback from people who have experienced the workspace. For businesses comparing multiple options online, real reviews and current workspace photographs can provide a more reliable picture than promotional claims alone.

The Founders Behind Biggbang Coworking

Biggbang Coworking has been built under the leadership of founders Saumil Kohli and Sahil Kohli, whose complementary experience in technology, entrepreneurship, digital business and customer-focused brand building has shaped the company’s growth. Their vision has been to develop more than a conventional desk-rental facility and create a professionally managed workspace where individuals and companies can begin, operate and expand with confidence.

Saumil Kohli brings more than a decade of experience as a technology entrepreneur and IT founder. His entrepreneurial journey in the technology sector began in 2015, and over the years he has built and led ventures across software, digital media and business technology. According to company information, his professional work has also involved leading Fortune 500 companies across international markets, giving him valuable exposure to global business standards, technology-led operations and the requirements of large organisations.

Under his leadership, Biggbang has grown into a substantial office ecosystem in Phase 8A, Sector 75, Mohali, with more than 650 seats and workspace options for independent professionals, startups, IT companies and established businesses. His long-term objective is to give companies access to professional office infrastructure without forcing them to invest significant time and capital in setting up and managing a traditional office independently.

Sahil Kohli brings experience in digital consumer businesses, brand development and astrology-led services. He is also the founder of AstroIndia, a digital platform focused on Vedic astrology, personalised consultations and gemstones. Through AstroIndia, he has developed a strong online audience among people seeking trusted astrological guidance and searching for the best astrologer in India.

Together, Saumil Kohli and Sahil Kohli combine technology entrepreneurship, digital brand building and a detailed understanding of customer experience. Their shared vision for Biggbang is to create a workplace that supports businesses at every stage—from a founder requiring one dedicated desk to an expanding company seeking private cabins, managed office space, meeting facilities or a virtual office address in Mohali.

Built for the future of work in Mohali

The future of work is unlikely to be defined entirely by traditional leases or entirely by remote work. Many businesses now want a combination of physical office infrastructure, flexible commitments and the ability to scale without repeatedly rebuilding their workplace.

Biggbang Coworking is positioned around this hybrid requirement. It offers dedicated desks for individuals, private cabins for focused teams, managed office space for growing businesses, meeting rooms for professional interactions and virtual-office solutions for companies that primarily need an address and business presence.

For startups, consultants and IT teams comparing coworking and office options in Mohali, the value of a workspace lies in how well it supports everyday operations. A good office should help a team work, meet, hire and grow without creating an additional layer of administrative difficulty.

With its Phase 8A location, extensive seating capacity, private cabins, meeting facilities, parking, 24/7 access and virtual-office services, Biggbang is building a workspace model designed around the practical needs of modern businesses in Mohali.

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