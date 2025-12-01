New Delhi / London, December 2025:

BharatFare, the WhatsApp-first flight booking startup founded by Aman Thakran, an entrepreneur from Bajitpur Thakran, Delhi, is accelerating its development roadmap as it prepares to become one of the most user-friendly booking options for travellers on the UK–India corridor. The platform aims to simplify the process for NRIs, students and families by providing instant fare checks, final prices without hidden fees, and real-time WhatsApp support.



BharatFare is currently operating through two entities — BharatFare Travel & Technologies Ltd (UK) and BharatFare Travel & Technologies Pvt Ltd (India) — enabling it to handle payments, support and compliance across both markets. Its websites, bharatfare.com and bharatfare.co.uk, feature early APIs, secured payment gateways and a structure optimised for WhatsApp-first interaction.



Founder Aman Thakran said the idea behind BharatFare emerged from observing recurring frustrations of international travellers.



“People booking UK–India flights often face price manipulation, slow platforms and difficulty getting support. BharatFare is built to remove those problems through WhatsApp — a platform travellers already trust,” said Aman Thakran, who credits his values of honesty and simplicity to his upbringing in Bajitpur Thakran, Delhi.



WhatsApp-Based Booking Made Simple



BharatFare’s WhatsApp system allows users to:

• Check fares instantly

• Compare flight options

• View final prices upfront

• Ask questions directly

• Receive payment links securely

• Get human-backed assistance



This approach is particularly useful for NRI families booking for relatives in India, as well as students who need quick access to flight information.



A Clear & Honest Pricing Structure



One of BharatFare’s strongest commitments is its transparent pricing model.

Every fare quote sent to a user includes:

• Base Fare

• Taxes

• Payment Gateway Costs

• Service Fee (if applicable)

• Final Price With No Surprises



“Transparency is our top priority. BharatFare will always show the full fare before booking,” said Aman Thakran.



Upcoming UK QR Campaign

To strengthen its presence in the UK, BharatFare is preparing a widespread QR-code initiative covering major Indian diaspora hubs such as Southall, Wembley, Ilford, Hounslow, Slough, Harrow and Leicester.



Each QR code will instantly open the BharatFare WhatsApp assistant for price checks, making it easier for travellers to request fares without visiting a website.



The campaign will begin once the platform’s backend stabilisation phase is complete.



Technology & Build Progress



BharatFare currently uses:

• Amadeus APIs for global flight search accuracy

• Stripe for secure UK-side payments

• A cross-functional team in both India and the UK focusing on speed, API reliability, automation, and UI improvements



The next 12-week development cycle will refine backend performance and improve WhatsApp automation to deliver fares in under a few seconds.

Looking Forward: BharatFare’s Roadmap



Founder Aman Thakran shared several key upcoming features:

Instant price-drop notifications

Fare history and analytics tools

A customer rewards and loyalty programme

Expansion to new markets across UAE, Europe and Asia

A streamlined BharatFare mobile application

Faster, automated WhatsApp fare replies

With these enhancements, BharatFare aims to position itself as the most transparent and community-driven platform for NRI flight booking.



For more details, users can visit www.bharatfare.com or www.bharatfare.co.uk, where WhatsApp-based support is available directly from the homepage.

