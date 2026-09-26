Mumbai: The future of Indian finance took centre stage at the BFSI India Leadership Conclave 2026, where senior leaders representing banking, NBFCs, insurance, mutual funds, capital markets, digital financial infrastructure and academia met on 17th September at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai. The discussions focused on the opportunities and challenges likely to define India’s financial sector in the coming years.

Organised by Eternal Corporate Media under the theme “Financing India’s Next Decade: Growth, Governance & Digital Transformation,” the Conclave addressed digital finance, capital markets, credit, investments, cybersecurity, financial inclusion and institutional trust.

Guests of Honour at the Conclave were Ashwini Kumar Tewari, Managing Director, State Bank of India, and Saurabh Kumar Tiwari, Additional Secretary (DBT Mission), Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India. Ganesh Sankaran, Executive Director, IndusInd Bank, joined as Special Guest. They were joined by senior leaders from across the financial ecosystem.

Alok Ranjan Tiwari, Managing Director & CEO, Eternal Corporate Media Pvt. Ltd. and Conceptualiser & Convenor, opened the Conclave by describing it as a common platform for different parts of the financial sector to share ideas and perspectives. As India moves from conventional savings towards investment and wealth creation, he said the more important question is not simply the pace of growth, but whether that growth is financed responsibly and intelligently.

“India’s next decade is not a future we are waiting for; we are building it today. Technology, products and business models may change, but the greatest currency of financial institutions will always remain public trust,” he said.

In his context-setting remarks, Shailesh Haribhakti, Non-Executive Chairman & Independent Director on Multiple Boards, called for a transition from product-centric finance to an outcome-based ecosystem, with banks, insurers, technology providers and other participants collaborating around the customer’s ultimate economic outcome.

Ashwini Kumar Tewari, in his Guest of Honour address, traced SBI’s transformation through business-process re-engineering, digital banking, YONO and emerging applications of artificial intelligence. He said technology must be deployed with customer protection and trust at its core, while financial institutions must also contribute to the growth of emerging industries and MSMEs.

The transformation of financial inclusion and public-service delivery through the JAM Trinity-Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile-was highlighted by Saurabh Kumar Tiwari. He said bank accounts, affordable data, Aadhaar-linked identity and mobile connectivity had helped establish India’s digital financial architecture, while also urging the financial sector to design appropriate products for an ageing population.

Ganesh Sankaran said India was simultaneously pursuing industrialisation, urbanisation, financial inclusion and digitalisation. He highlighted banking and credit as force multipliers, supported by AI, data architecture and cash-flow-based lending, and said financial institutions need to move from “Banking India” to “Building India.”

Turning to capital markets, Amisha Vora, Chairperson & Managing Director, PL Capital Group, discussed their transformation and the expanding role of retail investors in wealth creation. She highlighted broader investment solutions as well as the importance of stronger financial awareness.

Nehal Vora, Managing Director & CEO, Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), highlighted the scale of India’s demat ecosystem. He said trust would remain fundamental to capital-market development and pointed to increasing participation by women and investors in Tier-2, Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities.

The Conclave’s four leadership panels examined distinct parts of the financial ecosystem. In the NBFC panel, “Financing India’s Next Decade: The Evolving Role of NBFCs in India’s Growth Story,” Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance Limited; Dr. Amit Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director, Nisus Finance Services Co. Ltd.; Anuj Pandey, Chief Executive Officer, UGRO Capital Limited; and Deo Shankar Tripathi, Executive Vice Chairman, Aadhar Housing Finance Limited, discussed commercial-vehicle and infrastructure finance, specialised lending, private credit, affordable housing, sustainable credit growth and wider access to finance.

The mutual fund panel, “Fueling the ₹100 Trillion AUM Dream: The Future of India’s Mutual Fund Industry,” included Neil Parikh, Chairman & CEO, PPFAS Asset Management Private Limited; Saurabh Nanavati, Managing Director & CEO, Invesco Asset Management (India) Private Limited; Anthony Heredia, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Pvt. Ltd.; and Sid Swaminathan, Managing Director & CEO, Jio BlackRock Asset Management Pvt. Ltd. Their discussion went beyond AUM to focus on widening retail participation, financial literacy, long-term investor retention, simplicity in investing and international investment opportunities.

The third panel brought insurance, ratings and digital financial infrastructure into one conversation. Yuichi Nishi, Deputy CEO, Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Limited, discussed the need to diversify beyond bancassurance while combining digital access with human engagement. Krishnamoorthy Rao, Managing Director & CEO, Generali Central Insurance Company Limited, stressed insurance awareness. Rakesh Valecha, Senior Director & Head of Core Analytical Group, India Ratings & Research, highlighted future economic headwinds. Rakesh Dosi, Chief Business & Product Officer, Protean eGov Technologies Limited, discussed India’s digital and financial architecture. Together, the panel examined distribution, awareness, risk assessment and digital infrastructure.

Capital-market scale, access, technology and trust formed the basis of the fourth panel, “The Next Decade of Indian Capital Markets: Scale, Access, Technology & Trust.” Participants were Vijay Chandok, Managing Director & CEO, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL); Dharmesh Mehta, Managing Director & CEO, DAM Capital Advisors Limited; Sanjiv Saraff, Director - Group Corporate Strategy, Anand Rathi Group; and Sandeep Neema, CIO - Equities, PL Asset Management. The session covered trust and technology, India’s data and digital infrastructure, the difference between registered and active investors, disciplined investing and aligning long-term return expectations with economic and earnings growth.

Cybersecurity was another major area of discussion. IPS Ajay Kumar Bansal, Superintendent of Police, Maharashtra Cyber Department, described cybercrime as a serious national-security and financial-system challenge. He said approximately ₹30,000 crore of cyber fraud is reported annually in India and called for stronger IT architecture, authentication, cyber resilience and government coordination.

Dr. Prasad D. Khandekar, Chief Academic Officer, MIT World Peace University, called for closer BFSI-academia collaboration and the creation of joint knowledge centres to undertake real-world work in fintech, algorithmic trading and process innovation. He said skilled human capital would be critical to India’s Viksit Bharat ambitions.

At the conclusion of the deliberations, Ashish Agrawal, Director, Resurgent India Ltd., highlighted India’s evolution from a predominantly credit-led system towards a broader capital ecosystem that includes equity, AIFs, SME exchanges, private credit and mezzanine financing. He said entrepreneurs increasingly need to select financing instruments based on cost, timing and business requirements.

Supporting the Conclave were UGRO Capital as Diamond Partner; PL Capital as Platinum Partner; Generali Central Insurance as Gold Partner; Capri Loans and Nisus Finance as Silver Partners; ICICI Lombard and BSE as Bronze Partners; MIT World Peace University as Academic Partner; Protean eGov Technologies as DPI Partner; Aadhar Housing Finance Limited and Resurgent India Limited as Associate Partners; and CNBC-TV18 as Telecast Partner.

Across the sessions, a common message emerged: India’s next phase of financial-sector growth will increasingly depend on the convergence of capital, technology, inclusion, governance and trust, with financial institutions assuming a broader role in the country’s journey towards Viksit Bharat.

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