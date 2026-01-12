Best Non-Greasy SPF 50 Sunscreen For Oily Skin In India 2026

Finding the right sunscreen can be challenging for oily or combination skin. You know you need sun protection during the day, but most formulas can feel heavy, cause a white cast, or leave your face looking shiny. They can even clog pores by the end of the day. This problem is more pronounced in India's hot, humid weather. A sunscreen may not work for you if it pills or becomes greasy, which can make you avoid using it daily.

So what is the solution? A SPF 50 sunscreen for oily skin is designed to address these issues. It has become a popular choice for oily skin because it protects the skin and balances sebum. The texture is lightweight and sensitive-skin friendly. It is comfortable on the skin and perfect for Indian weather.

Why Foxtale Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 Stands Out

1. Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 Protection

Foxtale Glow Sunscreen offers SPF 50 and PA++++ protection, shielding the skin from both UVA and UVB rays. UVB rays are responsible for giving you a sunburn, while UVA rays penetrate deeper and contribute to premature ageing, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone.

2. Lightweight, Non-Greasy Texture

You may avoid sunscreen if you have oily skin, as it can leave your face feeling greasy. Foxtale Glow Sunscreen has a fluid-to-gel texture that spreads easily and absorbs quickly. It doesn’t sit on the skin like a thick cream.

3. Glow-Enhancing Ingredients

This formula is a perfect balance between matte and excessively oily. It is infused with Vitamin C and Niacinamide, which are known for their tone-correcting properties. The sunscreen can help protect your skin in many ways.

Brighten dull skin.

Improve uneven tone and pigmentation.

Support tan prevention.

Add a healthy glow without excess shine.

4. Suitable for All Skin Types

The formula works well across all skin types, but is especially effective for oily skin users.

The non-comedogenic formula does not clog pores in oily or acne-prone skin.

Dry skin gets light hydration without the greasy feel.

The formula is gentle on sensitive skin, reducing the risk of irritation.

Normal or combination skin gets protection without discomfort.

5. No White Cast

This is a common concern when using sunscreen. A white cast is a common issue for medium to deep skin tones. However, Foxtale Glow Sunscreen addresses this problem in its formula. It blends into the skin without leaving any residue. It is suitable for all Indian skin tones and comfortable for daily wear.

Why It Is Suitable for Oily Skin

Oily skin reacts quickly to heavy products. Sunscreens that feel rich may lead to increased shine, clogged pores, or makeup breakdown. This formula works well for oily skin due to the following reasons.

The gel-to-fluid texture absorbs fast with zero greasy residue.

The non-comedogenic formulation prevents blocked pores and breakouts.

The matte-glow finish gives radiance without making the face look oily.

Lightweight hydration keeps the skin moisturised.

It layers well with makeup and doesn’t cause pilling.

Many with oily or acne-prone skin report that it remains comfortable throughout the day in humid weather. It limits excess oil production and is easy to wear across all seasons, which is rare for high-SPF sunscreens in India.

This formula is designed to meet those needs if you’re specifically looking for an SPF 50 sunscreen for oily skin.

How to Use SPF 50 Sunscreen for Best Results?

Applying sunscreen correctly is also important to get the most out of it.

Apply 2–3 finger-lengths of sunscreen to the face and neck every morning.

Apply sunscreen evenly to your face and neck, and allow 2–3 minutes for absorption before applying makeup.

Reapply every 2–3 hours if you’re outdoors or exposed to direct sunlight.

You can pair it with a mattifying primer or oil-control powder for very oily skin.

You can prevent sun damage and tanning-related issues by using this sunscreen regularly.

Other Non-Greasy SPF 50 Sunscreens for Oily Skin in India

Foxtale Glow Sunscreen is a strong all-rounder, but there are other good non-greasy SPF 50 options available for oily and combination skin.

Re’equil Ultra Matte Dry Touch Gel SPF 50 provides a matte finish and oil-control properties.

provides a matte finish and oil-control properties. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 is a water-gel texture, fast-absorbing and has no white cast.

is a water-gel texture, fast-absorbing and has no white cast. Neutrogena UltraSheer SPF 50+ Ultra Light is a lightweight fluid with dry-touch technology.

is a lightweight fluid with dry-touch technology. Dermatouch Multivitamin SPF 50 Gel offers a non-sticky finish and is affordable.

These sunscreens cater to different preferences and final skin appearance. They also provide ultra-matte finishes and gel textures.

Final Thoughts

Sunscreen should feel effortless for oily skin. A lightweight and non-greasy SPF 50 formula is essential for daily use. Foxtale Glow Sunscreen delivers reliable sun protection while adding a subtle glow, making it ideal for everyday wear in Indian conditions.

This formula is a great choice for 2026 if you want a sunscreen that protects and feels comfortable from morning to evening.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information does not constitute medical advice or an offer to buy. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Reader discretion is advised.