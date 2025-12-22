Anusheel Performs At Shiamak Winter Funk: The Dance Awards

After making a mark at this year’s Summer Funk in June, Actor and performer Anusheel Chakrabarty returned to the stage with renewed energy at Winter Funk-The Dance Awards, held on 14th December at St.Andrew’s Auditorium, in Bandra West.

Representing the Khar batch, Anusheel delivered a memorable performance marked by strong presence and expressive finesse. His dance on the “Jhumka Giraa De” song, followed by his signature single line dialogue, captivated the audience and showcased his growing confidence as a performer. While he did not take home an award this time, his performance was widely appreciated and stood out as one of the evening’s highlights.

A particularly special moment unfolded during Pre-Tech, when Anusheel personally received “The Laws of the Spirit World” (hardcover edition), personally signed by Shiamak Davar, the pioneer and guru of contemporary dance in India. The book, written by Khorshed Bhavnagri, has been repeatedly recommended by Shiamak Davar to his students and followers, making the gesture both meaningful and inspiring for Anusheel.

Adding to the excitement, a 12-inch 2D UV Static caricature of Shiamak Davar was also unveiled, a thoughtful gesture that Anusheel cherished deeply. The caricature was personally presented by Anusheel to Shiamak Davar on stage as a token of respect and gratitude, making the moment even more special and memorable.

In a heartfelt exchange at the final class, Anusheel offered the same caricature of his mentor Aneesha Dalal, widely known as “The Dancing Queen,” also the face of SDIPA and one of his strongest guiding forces throughout the journey, marking a moment of gratitude, respect, and emotional closure.

The Winter Funk experience concluded on a warm and encouraging note when Anusheel received his Winter Funk certificate with a personal handwritten message from the mentors, which read:

“Thanks for all the help, you are very enthusiastic and helpful.Keep dancing and good luck.”

— Aneesha & Jahnvi

With passion, perseverance,

and gratitude at the core of his journey, Anusheel’s Winter Funk performance stands as another meaningful milestone, proving that sometimes, the impact of a performance matters far more than the trophy itself.

