Action TESA Expands Focus On Transparency With ‘TESA Inside’ Authentication Initiative

Product authenticity has become an increasingly important consideration across manufacturing industries, and the furniture materials sector is no exception. With customers and professionals seeking greater confidence in the products they source, manufacturers are exploring ways to make quality assurance more transparent. Against this backdrop, Action TESA has introduced TESA Inside, an initiative that brings product verification directly into its engineered wood panels.

The initiative is designed to help architects, interior designers, builders, retailers, fabricators and homeowners verify the authenticity of Action TESA's pre-laminated boards through an embedded security feature. By integrating authentication into the product itself, the company aims to make verification possible throughout the product's lifecycle rather than limiting it to packaging or documentation.

Each pre-laminated board manufactured under the initiative carries an invisible security marking that can only be viewed using a UV torch. This allows users to authenticate the product before purchase, during project execution and even after the furniture has been installed. Since the marking remains concealed within the board, it serves as a permanent identifier without altering the product's appearance or performance.

The launch reflects changing expectations within the furniture materials industry, where customers are placing greater emphasis on reliability, traceability and accountability. While engineered wood products have become widely used across residential and commercial spaces, verifying their authenticity has often remained difficult once they enter the distribution chain. TESA Inside seeks to simplify that process by enabling independent verification in a matter of seconds.

For industry professionals, the initiative offers an additional layer of assurance during procurement and installation. Architects and designers can confirm the originality of the materials specified for projects, retailers can strengthen customer confidence by demonstrating product authenticity, while fabricators and contractors gain an easy method to validate materials before they are incorporated into finished furniture.

Industry observers believe initiatives that strengthen product verification can contribute to improving quality standards across the sector. As projects become increasingly quality-conscious and buyers seek greater transparency, authentication mechanisms may emerge as an important benchmark for responsible manufacturing. By reducing dependence on appearance alone, such initiatives encourage purchasing decisions based on verifiable quality rather than assumptions.

TESA Inside forms part of Action TESA's long-term strategy to strengthen trust across the engineered wood ecosystem. The initiative sits alongside four other pillars that collectively define the company's approach to innovation and stakeholder engagement. These include TESA Intelligence, which focuses on research and product innovation; TESA Trust, centred on quality and ethical practices; TESA Connect, which encourages collaboration within the industry; Kalpataru, the company's sustainability initiative; and TESA Salaam, which recognises and celebrates contributors across the furniture value chain.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate Action TESA's broader effort to go beyond manufacturing by creating systems that support transparency, innovation and sustainable industry growth. Rather than introducing authentication as a standalone feature, the company has positioned it within a larger framework aimed at strengthening confidence across every stage of the customer journey.

As the engineered wood market continues to evolve, initiatives such as TESA Inside are expected to play a greater role in helping customers differentiate genuine products from alternatives while reinforcing confidence in material quality. By embedding verification into every board, Action TESA is encouraging a shift towards more informed purchasing practices and greater accountability across the furniture materials industry.

The launch is supported by a simple reminder that reflects the initiative's core purpose: Always check for TESA Inside.

About Action TESA

Action TESA is a leading Indian manufacturer of engineered wood panel products with a strong focus on innovation, quality and sustainability. Through continuous investment in technology and customer-centric solutions, the company is committed to enhancing trust, improving product standards and supporting the evolving needs of India's furniture and interior infrastructure industries.

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