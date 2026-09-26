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English NewsNewsIndiaINDIA Bloc To Meet Sept 30 Over EC, SIR Row; Move Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Likely In Works

INDIA Bloc To Meet Sept 30 Over EC, SIR Row; Move Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Likely In Works

INDIA bloc parties are expected to meet in Delhi on September 30 over the Election Commission and SIR row, with a fresh move against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in works.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • INDIA bloc plans September 30 meeting over ECI, electoral rolls.
  • Reported internal ECI dissent fuels opposition's strong criticism.
  • Opposition parties demand CEC removal, coordinate fresh removal notice.
  • Election Commission defends process, citing lawful institutional procedures.

Opposition parties of the INDIA bloc are expected to meet in New Delhi on September 30 to discuss concerns surrounding the Election Commission of India and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, sources said. The proposed meeting comes amid increased coordination among opposition parties following reports of differences within the three-member Election Commission over aspects of the SIR exercise. The parties are discussing a coordinated response to the issue, according to reports.

INDIA Bloc Meet

The September 30 meeting is expected to bring together leaders from several opposition parties to discuss the Election Commission, SIR and other issues of common concern.

The developments follow a report by The Indian Express detailing multiple objections recorded by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi over decisions linked to the electoral roll revision. According to the report, the two commissioners raised objections on at least 14 occasions over a 10-month period.

The reported disagreements have since become a major point of contention between the opposition and the poll panel, with opposition parties seeking greater scrutiny of the Commission's functioning.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Delhi Protesters Detained At Jantar Mantar Over Demand For Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation, Arrest

Left Seeks Removal

The CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML)-Liberation have sought the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and called for the SIR exercise to be suspended.

The Congress has also stepped up its criticism of Kumar. The Congress Working Committee is scheduled to meet on September 29 to discuss the party's response to the developments surrounding the Election Commission and SIR.

Opposition parties are also working on a fresh notice seeking Kumar's removal. If formally submitted, it would be the third such removal initiative against the CEC by opposition parties.

TMC, CPI(M) Coordinate

The Election Commission row has also brought the Trinamool Congress and CPI(M), political rivals in West Bengal, into closer coordination on the issue.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby has written to INDIA bloc leaders and other opposition figures seeking a joint meeting. Baby also spoke with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, with the two leaders discussing the need for a coordinated response, according to reports.

Banerjee has also been reported to have spoken with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi regarding an INDIA bloc meeting on the issue.

EC Defends Process

The political developments follow The Indian Express report that Sandhu and Joshi had raised concerns over several decisions and orders related to the SIR process.

Among the issues detailed in the report were changes to Form 6 for new voters, access to electoral roll databases, and aspects of the handling of appeals in West Bengal. The report said the two commissioners had raised concerns about decisions allegedly taken without their knowledge or approval.

The Election Commission has maintained that differences of opinion can occur as part of institutional functioning and that its decisions and orders are backed by law and established procedures.

The poll panel's response comes as opposition parties seek to turn the reported internal disagreements into a broader discussion on the conduct of the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission.

ALSO READ: Mamata’s TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh’s Car Attacked With Eggs, Stones En Route To Rally; Party Alleges BJP Role

CEC Events Postponed

The controversy also comes days after the Election Commission postponed two youth-focused programmes in Uttar Pradesh that CEC Gyanesh Kumar was scheduled to address.

The events in Meerut and Varanasi were postponed indefinitely, according to reports. The Election Commission said the changes were due to factors including venue availability, schedules of senior officials and other logistical considerations, and denied that the decision was linked to the ongoing controversy.

The September 30 meeting, if held as proposed, is expected to provide a platform for opposition parties to discuss their approach to the Election Commission and SIR, as well as the proposed move seeking action against the CEC.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the next INDIA bloc meeting and what will be discussed?

The INDIA bloc parties are expected to meet in New Delhi on September 30. They will discuss concerns regarding the Election Commission of India and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

What are the main concerns raised about the Election Commission's functioning?

Concerns stem from reported internal disagreements among Election Commissioners over decisions related to the electoral roll revision. Specific issues include changes to Form 6 for new voters and access to electoral roll databases.

Which opposition parties are seeking action against the Chief Election Commissioner?

The CPI(M), CPI, and CPI(ML)-Liberation have sought the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The Congress has also stepped up its criticism and is working on a fresh notice for his removal.

How has the Election Commission responded to reports of internal disagreements?

The Election Commission maintains that differences of opinion can occur as part of institutional functioning. It states that its decisions and orders are backed by law and established procedures.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
INDIA Bloc Meeting Special Intensive Revision SIR Controversy 'Gyanesh Kumar' Election Commission Row
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