A Promising Debut – Bharatanatyam Arangetram at IIC

The auditorium at the India International Centre (IIC) came alive with the rhythm of ankle bells and the expressive storytelling of classical dance on Sunday evening, 8 March 2026, as Vrinda Malhotra presented her Bharatanatyam Arangetram, marking her formal debut as a solo classical dancer.

Organised by Kalangan – Centre for Classical Arts, the recital showcased the young dancer’s years of dedicated training under the guidance of her guru, Smt. Ragini Chandershekar.

In the Bharatanatyam tradition, an Arangetram signifies a dancer’s first full-length solo performance after years of disciplined practice. It is regarded as a significant milestone, symbolising the student’s readiness to perform independently while carrying forward the rich heritage of the classical art form.

The evening was graced by eminent personalities from the cultural and academic world. Padmashri awardee and renowned Odissi exponent Guru Smt. Ranjana Gauhar attended the programme as the Chief Guest, while Dr. Kanika K. Ahuja, Principal of Lady Shri Ram College for Women, joined as the Guest of Honour. Both dignitaries congratulated the young dancer and acknowledged the importance of nurturing classical arts among the younger generation.

Dressed in the traditional Bharatanatyam costume and temple jewellery, with the characteristic ghungroos accentuating every movement, Vrinda delivered a performance that reflected both technical training and expressive depth. The recital included traditional items of the Bharatanatyam repertoire, moving from invocatory pieces to expressive storytelling and rhythmic compositions, highlighting both nritta (pure dance) and abhinaya (expressive dance).

Guru Ragini Chandershekar, who has mentored Vrinda through this journey, is among the distinguished Bharatanatyam dancers of her generation. Trained by her mother and eminent Bharatanatyam exponent Guru Jamuna Krishnan, she has performed widely at prestigious festivals in India and abroad. A recipient of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from the Sangeet Natak Akademi, she continues the rich guru–shishya parampara through her institution Kalangan, nurturing young dancers with a strong grounding in technique, expression and cultural understanding.

A live orchestra accompanied the performance, adding richness and vitality to the recital. The synergy between the dancer and the musicians created the immersive experience that is central to the Bharatanatyam tradition, where music, rhythm and movement come together as one.

The evening concluded with a standing ovation from the audience, applauding the young dancer’s dedication and stage presence. As the final salutations were offered and the applause echoed through the hall, the performance marked not just a debut but the beginning of a promising artistic journey.

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