OPINION | The 'Resume' Was Never Built For 'Bharat'

In India’s boardrooms, we often talk about "Bharat" as a land of immense potential. Yet, for decades, our automation systems have done everything possible to keep that potential locked out. Not intentionally, but we are trying to use Western Digital templates (resumes, chatbots, and complex forms) for a nation that runs on conversations.

Over 50% of the job opportunities in India are for candidates who have completed only secondary school. Even among graduates, a massive chunk is underemployed in skill-level jobs that don’t require a degree. When these individuals encounter a cold, rigid chatbot or an English form, the "literacy divide" becomes a wall.

We have treated the 10th-pass delivery executive or the 12th-pass retail associate as a data point in a text-heavy, English-centric digital maze. For a workforce that is 80% deskless and deeply rooted in the hyperlocal contexts of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, traditional automation isn't a bridge; it’s a barrier.

In India, when something doesn’t work, we don’t want to troubleshoot; we want to talk to someone.

Think Beyond Automation

Automation is designed to replace a person by using either CVs or by rigid Q&A-style formatted assessments. It is hard to evaluate the potential of a person in a country like ours, where the literacy & language divide is still very large.

A piece of paper cannot tell you if a candidate has the empathy needed for a customer service role or the grit required for logistics. This is where Conversational AI is performing a quiet revolution.

Specifically built for the Indian landscape, Hunar’s conversational AI agents are shifting the paradigm from "automation" to "engagement." These agents don’t just process data; they hold meaningful, multilingual conversations. They understand the difference between a pause of hesitation and a network lag.

They can navigate regional dialects in high-noise environments, be it a crowded bus stand or a bustling warehouse. For the first time, we are looking beyond the document to understand the person, their soft skills, and their true capabilities.

The New Workforce Lifecycle

The real power of Voice AI isn’t just in the first interview; it’s in the entire lifecycle of the worker. We are seeing a shift toward "Human-centric Automation" where AI agents:

Run the Full Workflow: The conversational AI HRs via engagement run the complete process from hiring to onboarding to retention in the language the workers are most comfortable in.

The conversational AI HRs via engagement run the complete process from hiring to onboarding to retention in the language the workers are most comfortable in. Bridge the Skill Gap: Role-play-based AI training is now preparing workers for the job through spoken practice, not just one-size-fits-all classroom training or static, rigid videos.

Role-play-based AI training is now preparing workers for the job through spoken practice, not just one-size-fits-all classroom training or static, rigid videos. Drive Retention: By engaging with workers in their native tongue to gather feedback and address grievances, companies are finally seeing lower attrition in high-turnover sectors.

India is a nation of talkers, and it is only logical that our processes reflect that. By trading the keyboard for the voice, we aren't just making hiring faster; we are making it more inclusive. We are finally building a bridge that values a candidate's voice as much as their credentials.

(The author is the Founder & CEO of Hunar.AI)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.