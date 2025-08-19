Southern Star & RSS Man — CP Radhakrishnan is the NDA’s Perfect Choice. What This Means For Oppn | OPINION

The National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) nomination of Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for India's Vice-President, following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, is a calculated move that blends ideological fidelity with political pragmatism. As ex officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Vice-President wields significant influence in steering legislative proceedings, balancing the ruling coalition's agenda with Opposition dynamics.

Radhakrishnan, a Tamil Nadu stalwart with deep roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since its Jana Sangh days, emerges as a near-perfect fit for the NDA's vision. Unlike Dhankhar, whose political journey spanned the Janata Party and Congress before joining the BJP, Radhakrishnan's unwavering allegiance to the RSS and BJP ensures ideological alignment with the party's core.

Dubbed the "Vajpayee of Coimbatore", his stature as a seasoned leader from a state where the BJP has historically struggled signals a strategic outreach to southern India ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls. Radhakrishnan's credentials extend beyond ideology. A two-term Lok Sabha MP during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's era, he has remained loyal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, minimising risks of defying the party line — a concern with Dhankhar's more eclectic political past. His stints as the Governor in Jharkhand and Maharashtra showcased a nuanced approach, adhering to constitutional propriety while maintaining loyalty to the BJP-led government. This balance disarms opposition critiques of bias, presenting a candidate who is neither overtly confrontational nor a mere loyalist.

For the Opposition, Radhakrishnan's nomination is a double-edged sword. His RSS roots and BJP loyalty offer little room for defiance against the NDA, yet his political experience and cross-party rapport make him a less polarising choice than a hardline ideologue. The opposition, already fractured, must navigate this deft move, as Radhakrishnan's candidacy strengthens the NDA's narrative while challenging the INDIA bloc to respond cohesively or risk irrelevance.

RSS Ideological Anchor

CP Radhakrishnan's deep ties to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and his Jana Sangh roots make him a trusted figure within the BJP's ideological core. His lifelong commitment to the Sangh Parivar ensures alignment with the NDA's nationalist agenda, offering stability to the party's base.

Unlike Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose diverse political journey through the Janata Party and Congress led to occasional defiance of the Modi-Shah leadership, Radhakrishnan's RSS grounding mirrors the loyalty of RSS stalwarts like Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, who never wavered despite their prominence. His nomination, announced shortly after Prime Minister Modi's 79th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort praising the RSS on its centenary, serves a dual purpose: it quashes rumours of a BJP-RSS rift and reassures the RSS of the current regime's unwavering loyalty, countering perceptions of divergence.

This move reinforces the BJP's ideological moorings while projecting a disciplined, non-controversial Vice-Presidential candidate. For the opposition's INDIA bloc, challenging Radhakrishnan risks alienating moderate voters wary of anti-RSS rhetoric, while conceding could signal disunity, strengthening the NDA's dominance.

Party Stalwart With Proven Loyalty

CP Radhakrishnan, a two-term Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore (1998–2004) under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, embodies unwavering loyalty to the BJP. His pivotal role in forging the DMK-BJP alliance for the 1999 elections, after the AIADMK's withdrawal toppled the NDA government in April 1999, secured his re-election with DMK support, showcasing his adeptness at navigating complex political landscapes.

As Maharashtra Governor, his unblemished record reinforces his reliability. Unlike Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose varied political journey through the Janata Party and Congress lacked deep BJP roots, Radhakrishnan's steadfast loyalty — from the Vajpayee-Advani era to the Modi-Shah regime — makes him a dynamic yet safe Vice-Presidential choice. His strategic alliance-building, including efforts to align with the AIADMK in 2004 after the DMK's exit from the NDA, underscores his political acumen. The NDA's elevation of this loyalist ensures a dependable Rajya Sabha Chairman while rewarding dedication. For the INDIA bloc, matching Radhakrishnan's experience, stature, and proven BJP loyalty poses a formidable challenge, especially amid their internal divisions and lack of a unified counter-strategy, weakening their ability to contest effectively.

Bridging The Southern Divide

CP Radhakrishnan's Tamil Nadu roots, particularly from Coimbatore, signal the NDA's strategic push to bolster its presence in southern India, where the BJP has historically struggled. His Vice-Presidential nomination counters criticisms of the NDA's northern bias, projecting inclusivity. With Tamil Nadu's 2026 elections looming, elevating a seasoned leader like Radhakrishnan, who slammed DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin for his 2023 remarks equating Sanatan Dharma to diseases, aims to resonate with regional pride and Hindu sentiments, potentially earning the BJP goodwill.

However, the BJP faces challenges in Tamil Nadu after replacing state president K Annamalai, whose aggressive style alienated allies like the AIADMK, and amid growing criticism over perceived Hindi imposition, which has fueled anti-BJP sentiment. For the opposition, particularly the DMK and Congress-led INDIA bloc, Radhakrishnan's candidacy creates a dilemma: supporting a fellow Tamil leader could weaken their anti-BJP stance, while opposing him risks alienating voters who value regional representation. This forces the opposition to recalibrate their narrative, balancing Tamil pride against their broader political compulsions, as the BJP leverages Radhakrishnan's stature to strengthen its southern foothold.

Implications For The Opposition

CP Radhakrishnan's Vice-Presidential candidacy places the INDIA bloc in a strategic quandary, compounded by the YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) pledged support for the NDA, bolstering its majority. The opposition, grappling with ideological diversity and coordination issues, must decide whether to field a candidate to signal unity or concede, risking perceptions of weakness ahead of key state elections. Contesting exposes their numerical inferiority, lacking the 116 votes needed in the Rajya Sabha, while acquiescence could embolden the NDA.

Unlike Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose erratic shift toward accepting an opposition motion to remove Justice Varma embarrassed the BJP and fuelled perceptions of partisanship, Radhakrishnan's tenure as Jharkhand and Maharashtra Governor showcased a neutral, constitutional approach, often setting aside party loyalty. The BJP, aware that constant conflict with the opposition harms its image, likely sees Radhakrishnan's balanced demeanour as a corrective to Dhankhar's disruptive clashes.

However, the Opposition cannot expect leniency on contentious issues like Rule 267 notices, frequently rejected under Dhankhar. Radhakrishnan's likely measured approach offers the INDIA bloc a less confrontational Rajya Sabha environment, but his candidacy's regional and ideological appeal demands a cohesive counter-narrative to avoid alienating southern voters.

The Opposition could now look to counter Radhakrishnan's candidature with its own candidate from poll-bound Bihar.

(Sayantan Ghosh is an author and teaches journalism at St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata.)

