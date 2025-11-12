Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Yamaha XSR155 Vs MT-15 - Differences In Looks?

Yamaha XSR155 Vs MT-15 - Differences In Looks?

The Yamaha XSR155, a retro-styled variant of the R15/MT-15, features the same 155cc engine but with a classic design including round lights and a teardrop tank.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 06:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The XSR155 is a retro-looking version of the R15 and MT-15 in India, while its pricing is at Rs 1.50 lakh. This means there is the same 155cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which develops 18.4hp at 10,000rpm and 14.1Nm at 7,500rpm, along with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Its chassis and frame are also the same, while it is slightly heavier than the MT-15, and the ground clearance is also lower by about 50mm. 

The styling, though, is what makes this bike stand out with a round headlamp and a teardrop tank, plus even a round LED taillight. There is also a single-piece seat, which further adds to the retro touch. 


Yamaha XSR155 Vs MT-15 - Differences In Looks?

Other highlights include an LCD dash, dual-channel ABS and traction control, plus four colour options including silver, red, green and blue. 

Compared to the futuristic MT-15, the retro lines of the XSR155 are different. We think the retro XSR is cheaper and aimed at a different crowd than the sportier MT-15. The SXR is around Rs 1.5 lakh, which makes it more affordable, but both bikes are different. In terms of value, the retro XSR holds more appeal, while the MT-15 does get more features like a TFT dash, which isn't available on the new retro bike. 

Alongside this bike, Yamaha also showed their electric version of the Aerox named Aerox-E, which gets a set of dual 1.5kWh detachable batteries, plus it develops 9.5kW of peak power and 48Nm of torque. There is also the EC-06, which is based on the River Indie platform.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 06:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yamaha XSR155 Yamaha MT-15
