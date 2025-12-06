Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoTata Sierra Near Top-End Variants Are Priced Less Than Rivals!

Tata Sierra Near Top-End Variants Are Priced Less Than Rivals!

The Adventure+ trim is priced below ₹19 lakh for diesel AT and ₹18 lakh for petrol turbo AT. It offers multiple trims and engine options, including petrol and diesel, with varying features and availability.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 07:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tata Motors has finally revealed the pricing for the Sierra and the near top-end Adventure+ trim which is below 19 lakh for the diesel AT and below Rs 18 lakh for the top-end petrol turbo AT. The new Sierra prices are not for the top-end variants though as that is Accomplished and Accomplished+. 

The new Sierra comes in Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure and Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+. Not all variants and colours are offered on all of the variants of the Sierra though. We already had the starting price of the Sierra being 11.49 lakh while now the rest of the variants have had their pricing revealed. 

The 1.5l turbo petrol AT is only available with a single trim at Rs 17.99 lakh for the Adventure+ while the 1.5l turbo petrol manual comes in all trims till Adventure+ with a price starting at Rs 12.99 lakh and top-end being Rs 17.19 lakh. The 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol engine is more affordable while the top-end NA petrol AT Adventure with the DCA is Rs 16.7 lakh while the top-end manual NA petrol Adventure+ is Rs 15.99 lakh. 

The new Sierra comes with two petrol engines and one diesel while it debuts a new engine family for the first time. In terms of features the new Sierra comes with a lot of features including three screens and a lot more. The signature colours of the Sierra though are not available with some of the lower trims but for now these prices are competitive 

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 07:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Seirra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
No Deadline for Sheikh Hasina? Jaishankar Speaks On Ex-Bangladesh PM's India Stay
No Deadline for Sheikh Hasina? Jaishankar Speaks On Ex-Bangladesh PM's India Stay
India
Centre Caps Airfares Amid IndiGo Crisis, Warns Airlines Against ‘Opportunistic Pricing’
Centre Caps Airfares Amid IndiGo Crisis, Warns Airlines Against ‘Opportunistic Pricing’
India
‘Project To Vilify Nehru, Erase His Legacy’: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Rewriting History
‘Project To Vilify Nehru, Erase His Legacy’: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Rewriting History
Cricket
Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav Break Into 'Couple Dance' During Vizag ODI - Watch Video
Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav Break Into 'Couple Dance' During Vizag ODI - Watch Video
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Passengers Stranded Nationwide as Anger Grows Over Massive Disruptions
IndiGo Crisis: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, Urges Passengers to Check Flight Status
IndiGo Crisis Deepens: Massive Flight Cancellations Leave Passengers Stranded
Breaking: Uncle Allegedly Kills Nephew in Sangam Vihar After Minor Garbage Dispute
Breaking: Massive fire at Moradabad scrap warehouse; all rescued safely, blaze under control
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget