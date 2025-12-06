Tata Sierra Near Top-End Variants Are Priced Less Than Rivals!

Tata Motors has finally revealed the pricing for the Sierra and the near top-end Adventure+ trim which is below 19 lakh for the diesel AT and below Rs 18 lakh for the top-end petrol turbo AT. The new Sierra prices are not for the top-end variants though as that is Accomplished and Accomplished+.

The new Sierra comes in Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure and Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+. Not all variants and colours are offered on all of the variants of the Sierra though. We already had the starting price of the Sierra being 11.49 lakh while now the rest of the variants have had their pricing revealed.

The 1.5l turbo petrol AT is only available with a single trim at Rs 17.99 lakh for the Adventure+ while the 1.5l turbo petrol manual comes in all trims till Adventure+ with a price starting at Rs 12.99 lakh and top-end being Rs 17.19 lakh. The 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol engine is more affordable while the top-end NA petrol AT Adventure with the DCA is Rs 16.7 lakh while the top-end manual NA petrol Adventure+ is Rs 15.99 lakh.

The new Sierra comes with two petrol engines and one diesel while it debuts a new engine family for the first time. In terms of features the new Sierra comes with a lot of features including three screens and a lot more. The signature colours of the Sierra though are not available with some of the lower trims but for now these prices are competitive