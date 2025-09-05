Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoTata Cars To Get Cheaper; Tiago, Tigor, Nexon & More See Massive Price Cut — Check Details

Tata Cars To Get Cheaper; Tiago, Tigor, Nexon & More See Massive Price Cut — Check Details

Tata Motors slashed prices across its passenger vehicle lineup by nearly Rs 1.50 lakh following the GST reform.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 08:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tata Motors on Friday announced a sharp price cut across its passenger vehicle range, passing on the full benefit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction to customers. The revised prices, effective September 22, will lower costs by ₹65,000 to ₹1.45 lakh, making several popular models more affordable.

Big Savings Across Models

The company said its hatchbacks and sedans would see significant price drops. The Tiago will now cost ₹75,000 less, the Tigor ₹80,000, and the Altroz ₹1.10 lakh, reported PTI. 

Compact SUVs will also become more affordable, with the Punch seeing a ₹85,000 cut and the Nexon the highest reduction at ₹1.45 lakh. The upcoming mid-sized Curvv will be cheaper by ₹65,000, while the Harrier and Safari SUVs will see price drops of ₹1.4 lakh and ₹1.45 lakh, respectively.

Industry Backing for GST Reform

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said the company would “fully honour the intent and spirit” of the reform by passing on the entire benefit of the GST reduction.

He called the move “a progressive and timely decision” that would improve access to personal mobility for millions of Indians. The cuts, he added, would particularly benefit first-time buyers while also accelerating India’s shift towards modern, sustainable mobility solutions.

GST Council’s Decision

The revised GST structure, effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri, streamlines tax slabs to 5% and 18%.

Petrol, LPG, and CNG cars under 1,200 cc and less than 4,000 mm in length, and diesel cars up to 1,500 cc and 4,000 mm in length, will now attract an 18% rate.

Larger vehicles exceeding 1,200 cc (for petrol) or 1,500 cc (for diesel), and longer than 4,000 mm, will be taxed at a 40% levy.

The changes are expected to boost demand in India’s auto market, particularly in the compact and mid-sized car segments.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 08:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Nexon Tata Motors Tata Tiago Tata Car Prices Tata Tigor
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Genocide Of Indian Muslims': Mahmood Madani; Slams PM, Oppn For Deteriorating Political Discourse
'No Genocide Of Indian Muslims': Mahmood Madani; Slams PM, Oppn For Deteriorating Political Discourse
World
‘Lost India, Russia To Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin Over Xi Meeting
‘Lost India, Russia To Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin
Entertainment
Delhi vs Mumbai Season 2 Review: Love, Distance And City Dreams In Perfect Balance
Delhi vs Mumbai Season 2 Review: Love, Distance And City Dreams In Perfect Balance
Cities
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dam Breach In Punjab Worsens Flood Crisis, Farmers Await Relief Amid Crop Destruction
Politics: BJP Slams Kerala Congress For Comparing Bihar To Beedi, Calls Remark An Insult
BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh Slams Congress Over Bihar Remarks, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Statement “Insulting”
NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget