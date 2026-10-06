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English NewsAutoTata Aeris CNG Automatic Review: Good Looks, Clever Boot, One Big Compromise

Tata Aeris CNG Automatic Review: Good Looks, Clever Boot, One Big Compromise

The ground clearance of 170mm is useful on our roads, while the suspension is brilliant at tackling our road surfaces.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aeris offers good looks, practical features, and ample cabin space.
  • Ground clearance and suspension effectively manage varied road conditions.
  • CNG mode engine noise, jerky AMT affect high-speed performance.

The Aeris replaces the Tigor, and Tata seems to have done everything right from the word go, with good looks, a new platform and excellent pricing. However, our review points out the things we like and what we don’t. So, read on.

What We Like

The Aeris undoubtedly looks good, with a clean stance and smooth lines, especially at the front.


Tata Aeris CNG Automatic Review: Good Looks, Clever Boot, One Big Compromise

The ground clearance of 170mm is useful on our roads, while the suspension is brilliant at tackling our road surfaces.

The interior design is clean and feels premium, while getting features like a crisp 360-degree camera display with an integrated dashcam, ventilated seats, rear AC vents, wireless charging and more.

ALSO READ: New Skoda Slavia Facelift Starts At Rs 9.99 Lakh, Gets 360-Camera, AI Tech And More


Tata Aeris CNG Automatic Review: Good Looks, Clever Boot, One Big Compromise

The CNG automatic has 227 litres of boot space, which is useful with clever packaging.

Space is ample for four passengers.


Tata Aeris CNG Automatic Review: Good Looks, Clever Boot, One Big Compromise

The rotary gear selector switch is quick.

What We Don’t Like

In CNG mode, the engine is noisy and the AMT gearbox is jerky at high speeds, when overtaking or when driving at highway speeds.

There is a lack of performance at high RPMs, but at low city speeds, the performance is decent and the AMT doesn’t show too much lag there.

Overall Verdict

Overall, the Aeris seems to be a value-packed CNG sedan that does cut away some of the compromises, like being offered with the top variant, the CNG boot design that saves space and more.

However, the CNG performance isn’t the best, and neither is the AMT. But for a city-based sedan with a mix of features, the Aeris is the biggest rival to the current segment best-seller to date.

ALSO READ: New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Offers 34 Kmpl Mileage, Luxury For The Super-Rich

Frequently Asked Questions

What are some notable features of the Aeris?

The Aeris features a crisp 360-degree camera with an integrated dashcam, ventilated seats, rear AC vents, and wireless charging. It also has a useful 170mm ground clearance and brilliant suspension.

What are the drawbacks of the Aeris, especially in CNG mode?

In CNG mode, the engine is noisy, and the AMT gearbox can be jerky at high speeds, particularly during overtaking or highway driving. It also lacks performance at high RPMs, though city performance is decent.

How practical is the Aeris for passengers and luggage?

The Aeris offers ample space for four passengers. The CNG automatic variant provides a useful 227 litres of boot space due to clever packaging.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Motors Tata Aeris CNG Automatic Review Good Looks Clever Boot One Big Compromise
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