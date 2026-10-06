Tata Aeris CNG Automatic Review: Good Looks, Clever Boot, One Big Compromise

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aeris offers good looks, practical features, and ample cabin space.

Ground clearance and suspension effectively manage varied road conditions.

CNG mode engine noise, jerky AMT affect high-speed performance.

The Aeris replaces the Tigor, and Tata seems to have done everything right from the word go, with good looks, a new platform and excellent pricing. However, our review points out the things we like and what we don’t. So, read on.

What We Like

The Aeris undoubtedly looks good, with a clean stance and smooth lines, especially at the front.





The ground clearance of 170mm is useful on our roads, while the suspension is brilliant at tackling our road surfaces.

The interior design is clean and feels premium, while getting features like a crisp 360-degree camera display with an integrated dashcam, ventilated seats, rear AC vents, wireless charging and more.

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The CNG automatic has 227 litres of boot space, which is useful with clever packaging.

Space is ample for four passengers.





The rotary gear selector switch is quick.

What We Don’t Like

In CNG mode, the engine is noisy and the AMT gearbox is jerky at high speeds, when overtaking or when driving at highway speeds.

There is a lack of performance at high RPMs, but at low city speeds, the performance is decent and the AMT doesn’t show too much lag there.

Overall Verdict

Overall, the Aeris seems to be a value-packed CNG sedan that does cut away some of the compromises, like being offered with the top variant, the CNG boot design that saves space and more.

However, the CNG performance isn’t the best, and neither is the AMT. But for a city-based sedan with a mix of features, the Aeris is the biggest rival to the current segment best-seller to date.

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