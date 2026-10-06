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English NewsAutoNew Skoda Slavia Facelift Starts At Rs 9.99 Lakh, Gets 360-Camera, AI Tech And More

New Skoda Slavia Facelift Starts At Rs 9.99 Lakh, Gets 360-Camera, AI Tech And More

Skoda Slavia facelift starts at Rs 9.99 lakh, with new features, updated styling and an aggressive entry price aimed at compact SUV buyers.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 03:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Skoda launched facelifted Slavia, starting at Rs 9.99 lakh.
  • Aggressive pricing positions sedan against smaller compact vehicles.
  • New features include AI tech, 360-degree camera, rear massager.
  • Entry model provides essential features, standard safety equipment.

Skoda has launched the facelifted version of the Slavia with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh, giving the sedan a strong entry point in a segment where compact SUVs and sub-4-metre sedans dominate. The introductory price applies to the Classic variant with the 1.0 TSI engine paired with a manual gearbox.

With the new pricing strategy, the Slavia aims to offer buyers a larger, more substantial sedan experience at a price point that overlaps with smaller cars. The facelift also brings styling changes and a range of new features, including technology upgrades and equipment aimed at improving comfort.

Slavia Price List

The Slavia range begins with the Classic variant at Rs 9.99 lakh. It is available with the 1.0 TSI engine and manual transmission.

The Classic+ variant is priced from Rs 10.99 lakh, while its automatic version costs Rs 12.49 lakh. Above these variants, Skoda offers the Signature, Sportline and Prestige trims.

The Signature is priced at Rs 13.9 lakh, while the Sportline costs Rs 14.3 lakh. The top-end Prestige variant starts at Rs 15.89 lakh with the manual gearbox and goes up to Rs 16.89 lakh with the automatic transmission.

The more powerful 1.5 TSI engine is restricted to the Prestige and Monte Carlo variants. Prices for the 1.5 TSI range from Rs 18.5 lakh to Rs 18.8 lakh.


New Skoda Slavia Facelift Starts At Rs 9.99 Lakh, Gets 360-Camera, AI Tech And More

New Features Added

The facelifted Slavia gets a styling refresh along with several feature additions. Among the highlights are AI-based technology, a new digital instrument cluster and a 360-degree camera.

Skoda has also introduced a rear-seat massager, a feature that is not offered on other cars in the segment, according to the information provided. These additions are intended to give the updated sedan a more premium positioning.

Entry Variant Focus

The biggest talking point, however, is the starting price of the Slavia. At Rs 9.99 lakh, the Classic variant brings the sedan into a price bracket generally associated with compact cars and sub-4-metre SUVs and sedans.

The entry-level version does not get the extensive equipment available on the higher trims. However, it still offers essentials such as automatic air conditioning, steel wheels, a smaller touchscreen and safety features as standard.


New Skoda Slavia Facelift Starts At Rs 9.99 Lakh, Gets 360-Camera, AI Tech And More

ALSO READ: From Duster Hybrid, Elevate Facelift To Hyundai Bayon: Many New Cars Launching This Month | Details

Sedan Vs SUVs

The aggressive pricing could help the Slavia appeal to buyers who want a conventional sedan without moving into a significantly higher price bracket. As a 4-metre-plus sedan, the Slavia offers a larger footprint while starting at a price comparable to several smaller vehicles.

The new pricing could therefore become one of the facelifted Slavia's biggest selling points, particularly for customers looking for a traditional sedan experience while considering alternatives in the compact SUV space.

Rivals In Focus

The updated Slavia will continue to compete in a crowded market, with buyers having several sedan and SUV options around its price range. Skoda's decision to bring the entry-level variant below the Rs 10 lakh mark gives the facelift a notable advantage on paper.

While the Classic trim keeps equipment relatively basic, the combination of its larger sedan format, standard safety features and aggressive pricing could help the Slavia attract buyers who want more than a typical compact car without stretching their budget too far.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price for the facelifted Skoda Slavia?

The facelifted Skoda Slavia starts at Rs 9.99 lakh. This introductory price applies to the Classic variant with the 1.0 TSI engine and manual transmission.

What new features are included in the facelifted Skoda Slavia?

The updated Slavia introduces AI-based technology, a digital instrument cluster, and a 360-degree camera. It also features a rear-seat massager, unique in its segment.

Why is the Slavia's starting price significant?

The Rs 9.99 lakh starting price puts the Slavia in a segment typically dominated by compact cars and sub-4-metre SUVs. It offers a larger sedan experience at a comparable cost.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 03:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Skoda Slavia Skoda Slavia Price Skoda Slavia Facelift Skoda Slavia 2026
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