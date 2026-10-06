New Skoda Slavia Facelift Starts At Rs 9.99 Lakh, Gets 360-Camera, AI Tech And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Skoda launched facelifted Slavia, starting at Rs 9.99 lakh.

Aggressive pricing positions sedan against smaller compact vehicles.

New features include AI tech, 360-degree camera, rear massager.

Entry model provides essential features, standard safety equipment.

Skoda has launched the facelifted version of the Slavia with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh, giving the sedan a strong entry point in a segment where compact SUVs and sub-4-metre sedans dominate. The introductory price applies to the Classic variant with the 1.0 TSI engine paired with a manual gearbox.

With the new pricing strategy, the Slavia aims to offer buyers a larger, more substantial sedan experience at a price point that overlaps with smaller cars. The facelift also brings styling changes and a range of new features, including technology upgrades and equipment aimed at improving comfort.

Slavia Price List

The Slavia range begins with the Classic variant at Rs 9.99 lakh. It is available with the 1.0 TSI engine and manual transmission.

The Classic+ variant is priced from Rs 10.99 lakh, while its automatic version costs Rs 12.49 lakh. Above these variants, Skoda offers the Signature, Sportline and Prestige trims.

The Signature is priced at Rs 13.9 lakh, while the Sportline costs Rs 14.3 lakh. The top-end Prestige variant starts at Rs 15.89 lakh with the manual gearbox and goes up to Rs 16.89 lakh with the automatic transmission.

The more powerful 1.5 TSI engine is restricted to the Prestige and Monte Carlo variants. Prices for the 1.5 TSI range from Rs 18.5 lakh to Rs 18.8 lakh.





New Features Added

The facelifted Slavia gets a styling refresh along with several feature additions. Among the highlights are AI-based technology, a new digital instrument cluster and a 360-degree camera.

Skoda has also introduced a rear-seat massager, a feature that is not offered on other cars in the segment, according to the information provided. These additions are intended to give the updated sedan a more premium positioning.

Entry Variant Focus

The biggest talking point, however, is the starting price of the Slavia. At Rs 9.99 lakh, the Classic variant brings the sedan into a price bracket generally associated with compact cars and sub-4-metre SUVs and sedans.

The entry-level version does not get the extensive equipment available on the higher trims. However, it still offers essentials such as automatic air conditioning, steel wheels, a smaller touchscreen and safety features as standard.





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Sedan Vs SUVs

The aggressive pricing could help the Slavia appeal to buyers who want a conventional sedan without moving into a significantly higher price bracket. As a 4-metre-plus sedan, the Slavia offers a larger footprint while starting at a price comparable to several smaller vehicles.

The new pricing could therefore become one of the facelifted Slavia's biggest selling points, particularly for customers looking for a traditional sedan experience while considering alternatives in the compact SUV space.

Rivals In Focus

The updated Slavia will continue to compete in a crowded market, with buyers having several sedan and SUV options around its price range. Skoda's decision to bring the entry-level variant below the Rs 10 lakh mark gives the facelift a notable advantage on paper.

While the Classic trim keeps equipment relatively basic, the combination of its larger sedan format, standard safety features and aggressive pricing could help the Slavia attract buyers who want more than a typical compact car without stretching their budget too far.