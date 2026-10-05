India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsAutoNew Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Offers 34 Kmpl Mileage, Luxury For The Super-Rich

New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Offers 34 Kmpl Mileage, Luxury For The Super-Rich

The new S-Class Maybach PHEV delivers 585bhp, a 100km electric range and claimed 34.48kmpl mileage, while adding premium features, charging tech and enhanced luxury.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 09:33 PM (IST)

The claimed mileage figure for the S-Class Maybach sounds absurd being such a heavy car and a long luxury sedan. However, the crucial difference here is that the new Maybach S-Class has gone hybrid with the introduction of the plug-in hybrid version. For now, the new S-Class Maybach will come with a plug in hybrid only and a V8 could come later.

The plug in hybrid version comprises a 3.0l petrol engine and a 63hp electric motor plus a 22kWh battery. The total power output is similar to a V8 with 585bhp and importantly, it has an electric only range of 100km plus you can drive upto 140km/h in EV mode.

The claimed WLTP mileage is a whopping 34.48kmpl which beats many other SUVs or any kind of car with this much mileage. Other highlights include an EV mode, one pedal driving plus a collapsible spare wheel.


New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Offers 34 Kmpl Mileage, Luxury For The Super-Rich

New Features And Luxury

Features include new Digital lights, a shinier new grille, bigger forged wheels, rear axle steering to help park this car in an easier way, a new passenger touchscreen and a new infotainment system as also seen on the new S-Class.New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Offers 34 Kmpl Mileage, Luxury For The Super-Rich

Being a PHEV, an onboard AC charger and DC charging is also there.

In India, the new Maybach comes in a four seater configuration with a massive console running between plus the Maybach version is even longer which means it is one of the longest cars that you can get.

The rear seats get massage and ventilation, temperature controlled cup holders, wireless charging, automatic comfort doors, 31 speaker audio system and much more.

It is like a private jet on wheels, in fact it could be more luxurious. The S-Class Maybach has always been the favourite for the super rich and the elite while now it has more sustainability being built into it.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 05 Oct 2026 09:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Auto News S-Class Maybach PHEV
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
From Duster Hybrid, Elevate Facelift To Hyundai Bayon: Many New Cars Launching This Month | Details
From Duster Hybrid To Hyundai Bayon: Many New Cars Launching This Month | Details
Auto
Honda Elevate Facelift To Get New Look Design
Honda Elevate Facelift To Get New Look Design
Auto
Skoda Slavia Facelift: Should You Buy?
Skoda Slavia Facelift: Should You Buy?
Auto
Kia Sorento Hybrid Review: The Perfect SUV?
Kia Sorento Hybrid Review: The Perfect SUV?
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Notice: Election Commission Asked To Respond Over Gyanesh Kumar Row
Breaking: New CCTV shows Rasik Dulari before jump; questions deepen in Vrindavan ashram case
UP Flood Alert: Gomti in spate floods Lucknow colonies, 4-5 ft water; CM Yogi to conduct aerial survey
India Politics: Kharge lists 3 demands, opposition ups pressure on CEC ahead of SC hearing today
Breaking: Falahari Baba alleges ‘fake saints’ takeover at Premanand Maharaj’s Kelikunj Ashram
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget