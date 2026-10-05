New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Offers 34 Kmpl Mileage, Luxury For The Super-Rich

The claimed mileage figure for the S-Class Maybach sounds absurd being such a heavy car and a long luxury sedan. However, the crucial difference here is that the new Maybach S-Class has gone hybrid with the introduction of the plug-in hybrid version. For now, the new S-Class Maybach will come with a plug in hybrid only and a V8 could come later.

The plug in hybrid version comprises a 3.0l petrol engine and a 63hp electric motor plus a 22kWh battery. The total power output is similar to a V8 with 585bhp and importantly, it has an electric only range of 100km plus you can drive upto 140km/h in EV mode.

The claimed WLTP mileage is a whopping 34.48kmpl which beats many other SUVs or any kind of car with this much mileage. Other highlights include an EV mode, one pedal driving plus a collapsible spare wheel.





New Features And Luxury

Features include new Digital lights, a shinier new grille, bigger forged wheels, rear axle steering to help park this car in an easier way, a new passenger touchscreen and a new infotainment system as also seen on the new S-Class.

Being a PHEV, an onboard AC charger and DC charging is also there.

In India, the new Maybach comes in a four seater configuration with a massive console running between plus the Maybach version is even longer which means it is one of the longest cars that you can get.

The rear seats get massage and ventilation, temperature controlled cup holders, wireless charging, automatic comfort doors, 31 speaker audio system and much more.

It is like a private jet on wheels, in fact it could be more luxurious. The S-Class Maybach has always been the favourite for the super rich and the elite while now it has more sustainability being built into it.