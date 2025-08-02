MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoMG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?

This time, its an all electric two-seater roadster which cost Rs 74.9 lakh and has a dual-motor AWD powertrain with 510hp and 725Nm while the range is a claimed 580km.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 10:30 AM (IST)

While we know the MG name in India as a maker of the Hector and Windsor amongst other cars, the MG name has been associated with classic sports cars too including the MGB roadster which was one of their best sellers. Now, the MG brand is bringing back a roadster with the Cyberster. This time, its an all electric two-seater roadster which cost Rs 74.9 lakh and has a dual-motor AWD powertrain with 510hp and 725Nm while the range is a claimed 580km. We had a very short drive with only 3 laps at the BIC racetrack so this is not a full review but a taste.


First of all, the Cyberster looks sensational with the low, sharp lines and the edgy detailing. Then you get in and push a button with the scissor doors going up and adding drama. The Cyberster has way more presence because of that and in red/yellow looks brilliant with plenty of drama which means on the roads, it will guarantee a lot of attention. Getting in and out of the Cyberster if you are 6 feet like yours truly is an effort and headroom is restricted but you do get comfortable eventually. The quality befits its pricing and the large doors can be closed with a button too. 


Even the roof comes up/down in a few seconds via a button with a soft top. The cabin is busy with three screens but again it adds to the sense of occasion. Storage is less but there is some behind the seats. Start driving and it is silent but what immediately is apparent is the shocking acceleration. 0-100 km/h is 3.2 seconds and that is quick as I discovered.


Doing 200 km/h is a matter of a few seconds and the Cyberster is probably the fastest car below a crore. But what about the corners, well, there is grip and it has the agility but you do sense the weight when pushed but you can safely lay down the power which is important for owners with such a powerful machine. The steering is too light though and it is more of a relaxed GT rather than a hardcore RWD sports car. 


The Cyberster looks stunning inside out and is equipped with features like a Bose audio system, dual-zone climate control, four airbags,a 360-degree, dual touchscreens and more while the seats are terrific too. The Cyberster is  smooth, fast and a fairly comfortable daily sports car while you only need to be careful of the low ground clearance but that aside, nothing at this price offers this performance or looks but a full review will uncover more.  

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
