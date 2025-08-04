Shibu Soren: The Giant Of Jharkhand Who Fought For Tribal Rights

Shibu Soren, revered as "Dishom Guru" and a legendary figure in Jharkhand's politics, passed away on Monday at 81 in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. Soren's life, marked by hardship, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to the tribal cause, is inseparable from the story of Jharkhand's formation and the political awakening of its marginalised communities.

Unyielding Voice Of Tribals

Born on January 11, 1944, in Nemra village, Ramgarh district (then in Bihar, now Jharkhand), Soren's early years were shaped by adversity, including the murder of his father by moneylenders. These formative incidents sparked his lifelong crusade for justice and social equality. By 18, he had founded the Santhal Navyuvak Sangh to champion the rights of tribal people and protest against exploitative landlords and moneylenders. He was truly a giant of Jharkhand in his own right.

Political Rise And Founding Of JMM

Soren's activism found a greater platform when, alongside AK Roy and Binod Bihari Mahato, he co-founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in 1972. Through the JMM, Soren galvanised a mass movement advocating for land rights and the cultural identity of Jharkhand's tribal population. He led bold agitations, sometimes holding 'people's courts' to deliver swift justice and was venerated as "Guruji" by his followers.

The relentless movement ultimately culminated in the creation of Jharkhand as a separate state in 2000 — a crowning achievement for Soren and the JMM.

Political Career with Many Turns

Soren's parliamentary journey began in 1980 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Dumka, a seat he would win seven times. He served three non-consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand: in 2005 (for just days), 2008-2009, and again from 2009-2010. These tenures, though brief and often marred by political instability and shifting alliances, established him as a central architect of the state's politics.

He was also thrice the Union Minister for Coal in the central government, contributing at the national level while remaining tightly connected to grassroots issues.

Shibu Soren's Legacy: A Family In Politics

Even as age and health began to constrain him, Soren continued to guide the JMM, paving the way for his son, Hemant Soren — now a key leader and current Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Sibu Soren's elder son Durga was seen as his successor in JMM. However, Durga passed away in 2009, paving the way for Hemant. Other members of the Soren family — Hemant's brother Basant (a state minister), and wife Kalpana (an MLA) — are also key members of the JMM. Durga's widow Sita quit JMM, along with her daughters, and joined the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Controversies In Shibu Soren's Life

Shibu Soren's career was punctuated by significant controversies, most notably his conviction (and later acquittal) in the murder of his former private secretary, Shashi Nath Jha. He also faced accusations related to incidents during the early JMM agitations, including a 1975 case involving violence. In 2008, after years of legal battles, Soren was cleared of major charges. More recently, he was named in a disproportionate assets case pending before the Lokayukta.

Despite these episodes, which he called "politically motivated", Soren's standing among Jharkhand's tribal communities remained largely intact. Many saw his legal travails as reflective of the deeper struggles between India's indigenous movements and the mainstream establishment.

Shibu Soren's passing marks the end of an era. He leaves behind a state forged in the crucible of struggle, a family deeply rooted in politics, and a generation inspired by his audacity and resolve.