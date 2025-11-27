Mahindra XEV 9S Vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Which Is The Three-Row Car To Buy?

The Innova Hycross has been the best seller in the premium 7-seater space with image, new hybrid powertrain and the new comfort features. Now, Mahindra wants to get a large share of this segment with the XEV 9S. Let's see how these two three-row cars compare

Which car is bigger?

The Innova Hycross has a length of 4755mm, while the XEV9S has a length of 4737mm. The Hycross has a wheelbase of 2850mm vs the XEV9's at 2762mm. The XEV 9S has more ground clearance, though at 205mm.

Which car is more efficient?

The Innova Hycross hybrid has an efficiency of 23-24 kmpl. The XEV 9S, meanwhile, has a range of real-world 500km. Mahindra says it has a running cost of Rs 1.5 per km, which is lower than petrol cars.





Which car has more features?

The Hycross is much better equipped now than the previous Innova with features like captain seats, ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, 360 degree camera, ottoman function and more.

The XEV 9S also has ADAS, panoramic sunroof, 360 degree camera, while it adds dual powered seats, rear seat ventilation, 5g built in with apps, digital key, HUD and more. It does not get the captain's seat, though.





Which car is more powerful?

The XEV 9S comes with three battery packs, and the top-end comes with 286bhp via a single motor. The Innova Hycross, meanwhile, has 184bhp with its hybrid powertrain.

Which car is more value for money?

The Innova Hycross is priced from Rs 18.8 lakh to Rs 30.8 lakh, while the XEV 9S is priced from Rs 19.9 lakh to Rs 29.45 lakh. The XEV 9S is less priced and has more features, while it will be interesting to see the segment change now that it has entered the market.