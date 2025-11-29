Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoTop 3 Mahindra SUVs To Buy: Thar Roxx To XEV 9S

Top 3 Mahindra SUVs To Buy: Thar Roxx To XEV 9S

The Scorpio N balances toughness with features and engine choices. The upcoming XEV 9S is an electric SUV with 7 seats, long range, and competitive pricing, making it a compelling choice.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
The 9S is the new Mahindra SUV to be added to the range, but what are the top choices here? We narrow down the range to the best ones to get right now in terms of value for mone,y plus capability.


Top 3 Mahindra SUVs To Buy: Thar Roxx To XEV 9S

The Thar Roxx remains one of its most popular products and comes with 4x4 too for the diesel version. The Roxx is a 5-door version and is more practical than the 3-door. It is a capable SUV, but the Roxx gets more features too which makes it an appealing alternative to a compact SUV.


The Scorpio N is a hugely successful SUV and one that has been one of the best sellers around. The Scorpio N has petrol and diesel as well as petrol options, along with a sense of toughness, while it gets more features too. The new Scorpio N is a practical SUV that is capable on and off the road.


The XEV 9S is the new Mahindra SUV, which falls within the electric range but is priced very well and has the practicality of 7 seats, plus having more features for second row occupants. There are two battery pack options here, and the range is also nearly 500km

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
SUV Mahindra Scorpio N Mahindra XEV 9S Mahindra Roxx
