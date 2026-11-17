Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress seeks 181 UP seats, straining alliance with SP.

Crucially, 22 demanded seats currently have sitting SP MLAs.

SP deems demand unrealistic given Congress's poor 2022 showing.

The Congress has reportedly sought 181 of the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh for the 2027 elections, but its demand has put it on a potential collision course with alliance partner Samajwadi Party (SP), as around 22 of the constituencies on its wishlist are currently represented by SP MLAs.

The seat-sharing demand could trigger prolonged negotiations between the two INDIA bloc partners, with the SP reportedly considering an offer of fewer than 100 seats to the Congress, according to a Hindustan Times report citing people familiar with the discussions.

The development comes two days after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav indicated the scale of the Congress's demand while interacting with reporters. Asked whether the Congress had sought 200 seats, he said the number was "slightly less than that". When asked if it was 180, Yadav replied: "Add one to 180."

"We have made up our mind on how many seats we will contest. INDIA coalition will together defeat the BJP," Yadav said, adding that his party's relationship with the Congress was "very good".

Why Congress's 181-Seat Demand Has Rattled SP

According to the report, the Congress submitted its wishlist on October 19. The SP, however, reportedly considers the demand impractical in view of the Congress's electoral performance in the state.

The Congress contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections independently and won just two of the 403 seats. The SP, meanwhile, secured 111 seats, making it the principal opposition party in the state.

A senior SP leader told Hindustan Times that the regional party had flagged the Congress's demand as unrealistic. The SP could eventually offer its alliance partner fewer than 100 seats, the leader indicated.

The presence of around 22 sitting SP legislators in the Congress's proposed list is another major point of contention. These include constituencies such as Amethi, Saharanpur and Bachhrawan, currently represented by SP MLAs Maharaji Prajapati, Ashu Malik and Shyam Sunder Bharti, respectively.

Muslim-Dominated Seats In Congress Wishlist Add To Tensions

The Congress's list also reportedly includes several Muslim-majority constituencies currently held by SP legislators. These include Behat, represented by Umar Ali Khan; Moradabad, represented by Nasir Qureishi; and Kanpur Cantonment, represented by Mohammad Hassan Roomi.

Nizamabad, which was represented by SP MLA Alam Badi Azmi before his death in July, also figures in the wishlist.

An SP leader familiar with the discussions said the Congress appeared to have included assembly constituencies falling under the parliamentary seats won by its MPs. However, the party believes that the presence of sitting MLAs should take precedence during seat-sharing negotiations.

"It seems like the Congress has claimed all assembly seats that fall in their MP's constituencies. However, it doesn't work because we have sitting MLAs in Amethi, Rae Bareli and Saharanpur, so they will get priority," the leader said.

The SP is also reportedly uncomfortable with the Congress seeking a large number of Muslim-dominated constituencies, given that the community remains an important part of the regional party's electoral base.

What 2024 Lok Sabha Results Mean For INDIA Bloc

The seat-sharing negotiations are taking place against the backdrop of the Congress-SP alliance's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the two parties contested together and won 43 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 parliamentary constituencies.

The Congress had contested 17 seats and won six, securing 9.46 per cent of the votes polled in the state. The SP emerged as the alliance's biggest contributor to the tally.

The Congress had won Amethi, Saharanpur and Rae Bareli in the 2024 elections. Bachhrawan, which the Congress has reportedly sought for the Assembly polls, falls under the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency.

The alliance's combined vote share stood at 43.52 per cent, while the BJP's tally fell from 62 seats in 2019 to 33 in 2024. The party also fell short of a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha for the first time since 2014.