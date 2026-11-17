Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US intelligence detects Iran exploring 'dirty bomb' attacks.

Plans target Trump officials; hidden materials possibly in US.

Threat triggers US security planning, raising border vulnerabilities.

This follows previous Iranian plots against US officials.

US intelligence agencies have detected indications that Iran may be exploring plans to target senior members of the Trump administration in Washington, DC, using a radiological 'dirty bomb' or chemical weapons, CNN reported, citing seven US officials. The reported threat has triggered contingency planning across American security agencies, although officials remain uncertain whether Tehran has the operational capacity or intention to carry out such an attack.

Iran's Alleged Attack Plans Trigger US Security Concerns

According to officials familiar with the intelligence, Iran is examining possible attack options rather than preparing for an imminent strike. However, two sources told CNN that the intercepted information contained specific references to potential targets and locations, prompting American agencies to assess possible security threats.

“Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,” one of the sources told CNN.

The intelligence has raised concerns within the US security establishment about Tehran's willingness to consider attacks on American soil. Officials remain divided over whether Iran has the necessary operatives and resources to execute such a plan.

US Intelligence Examines Claims Of Hidden Bomb Materials

One source said US intelligence had intercepted Iranian statements suggesting that materials required to assemble explosive devices had already been concealed inside the country.

Although officials have differing assessments of the credibility of this information, some national security personnel believe radioactive substances or chemical agents could potentially have been brought into the US and stored for possible use.

Such materials could be combined with conventional explosives to create a radiological dispersal device.

“Any weapon like that is a weapon of terror, not a weapon of precision, just like a suicide bomber blowing themselves up,” says one of the sources of CNN. “They can make people really sick and certain areas uninhabitable.”

Another source pointed to vulnerabilities along the US borders, saying, “As porous as our border has been for the better part of ten years, it would have been extremely easy to get operatives inside the country” who could acquire and place bomb components.

Officials believe Iran's operational capabilities may not have necessarily increased, but its motivation to consider attacks on US territory could have changed.

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Previous Iranian Plots Against Trump And US Officials

The latest intelligence concerns follow earlier allegations of Iranian operations targeting American political figures and government officials.

CNN reported that suspected Iranian plotting against current and former US officials has continued since Trump's first administration. Most of the reported threats involved potential attacks on American officials while they were travelling overseas.

One prominent case involved an alleged Iranian-backed murder-for-hire plot targeting Donald Trump in 2024.

What Is A Dirty Bomb And How Dangerous Can It Be?

A dirty bomb is a conventional explosive device designed to spread radioactive material across an area. Unlike an atomic bomb, it does not rely on nuclear fission and cannot produce a nuclear explosion.

Although significantly less destructive than a nuclear weapon, a dirty bomb can contaminate surrounding locations and create serious public health and security challenges.

The immediate casualties would primarily result from the conventional explosion, while the radioactive material could expose people to contamination and make affected areas unsafe.