Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Defeated candidate supporters attacked polling team; vehicle burnt.

Police dispersed mob, detained suspects, tightened area security.

Rajasthan held sarpanch, ward panch elections across many districts.

Several polling personnel were injured and a zonal magistrate's vehicle was set on fire after supporters of a defeated sarpanch candidate allegedly attacked an election team in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said. The violence broke out on Monday night after the candidate lost the election by 32 votes.

The incident took place in Bawdi Ninama gram panchayat under Chhoti Sarwa Panchayat Samiti after the results were declared. Supporters of candidate Lalit Kumar allegedly became agitated following his defeat and attacked the polling party, news agency PTI reported.

The mob reportedly pelted stones at the personnel and assaulted them before setting the zonal magistrate's vehicle on fire. The vehicle was completely gutted in the incident.

Police Detain Suspects, Security Tightened In Banswara

Kushalgarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mukesh Meena and senior police officials reached the spot after receiving information about the violence.

Police personnel dispersed the crowd and detained several people suspected of involvement in the attack and arson, PTI reported.

Meena said the situation had been brought under control, adding that additional police personnel had been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

Rajasthan Panchayat Elections: 704 Candidates In Fray In Sikar

Meanwhile, voting for sarpanch and Ward Panch elections was held across Rajasthan on Monday, with several districts witnessing contests for village-level posts.

In Sikar district, elections were being held to choose sarpanches and panchs across 123 gram panchayats, with 704 candidates contesting. The polls are significant as Lakshmangarh, which falls in the district, is the constituency of Congress Rajasthan president Govind Singh Dotasara.

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141 Candidates Contest Sarpanch Polls In Fatehpur

In Fatehpur, 141 candidates were contesting for sarpanch posts. Beswa gram panchayat recorded the highest number of candidates at 11, while Bibipur Chhota, Dabdi, Mandela Bada and Nayabas had two candidates each.

A total of 87,215 voters were eligible to cast their ballots across 96 polling booths.

Of the 240 Ward Panch seats across 28 gram panchayats in the area, candidates were elected unopposed in 166, while elections were being conducted for the remaining 74 wards. Polling arrangements and security measures had been completed, officials said.

120 Candidates Contest In Ramgarh Shekhawati

In Ramgarh Shekhawati, 120 candidates were contesting across 23 panchayats. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Phoolfakar said that 181 candidates had been elected unopposed out of the 216 Gram Panchayat wards.

Meanwhile, residents of Ramsisar gram panchayat unanimously elected Sayer Kanwar as their sarpanch without a contest. The decision followed a village meeting held around 20 days earlier, during which residents agreed to choose an unopposed candidate.

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The number of candidates varied across the gram panchayats, with Dhandhan recording the highest at nine. Sahabsar had eight candidates, while Dewas, Hetamsar, Kayamsar and Palas had seven each.

The remaining gram panchayats had between two and six candidates contesting for the posts.

(With agency inputs)