The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted major relief to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in the fake birth certificate case, upholding the Allahabad High Court's order staying his conviction and sentence. The court dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government's petition challenging the High Court's decision.

In May 2024, the Allahabad High Court had stayed Azam Khan's conviction and sentence in the case. The Uttar Pradesh government subsequently challenged the order before the Supreme Court.

Azam Khan's Conviction

Earlier, a trial court had convicted Azam Khan in the case and sentenced him to seven years in prison.

The Supreme Court also granted relief to Azam Khan's wife, Tazeen Fatima, and son, Abdullah Azam Khan, by staying their convictions in the same case.

While the Allahabad High Court had stayed Azam Khan's conviction, it had refused to grant similar relief to his wife and son. Both subsequently challenged the High Court's order before the Supreme Court.

The trial court had also sentenced Tazeen Fatima and Abdullah Azam Khan to seven years in prison in connection with the case.