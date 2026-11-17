Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monk Chinmoy Das transferred; health, dietary needs raised concern.

Monk arrested for sedition; court clashes led to murder.

Charge sheets filed, accepted; witness testimonies currently underway.

Bangladesh Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das has been transferred from Chattogram Central Jail to Dhaka Central Jail, triggering concern among his lawyers over his health and access to suitable food.

His lawyer, Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, told ANI that the transfer could affect the monk's ability to follow his strict dietary requirements. He said Chinmoy is a Brahmachari, a Vaishnava and a strict vegetarian who does not eat food unless he prepares it himself.

Bhattacharjee said another accused person, Ranganathan Brahmachari, had been helping Chinmoy with cooking at Chattogram Central Jail, allowing him to manage his dietary needs during nearly two years in custody.

Lawyer Raises Concerns Over Monk's Health

The lawyer also said Chinmoy suffers from a serious liver disease and cannot consume just any type of food. According to him, the facility that allowed the monk to prepare suitable meals was not available at Dhaka Central Jail.

"Because this facility is not available in Dhaka Central Jail, he has so far been able to eat only fruit. I fear that his life may be in danger," Bhattacharjee told ANI.

Local media reported that Chinmoy was taken from Chattogram to Dhaka on Monday morning under tight security. The vehicle carrying him reached Dhaka Central Jail at around 10 am.

Chinmoy Named In Cases Linked To Chattogram Court Clashes

Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson of the Sanatani Jagaran Jote in Bangladesh, was arrested in Dhaka on November 25, 2024, in connection with a sedition case.

The case was filed on October 31, 2024, by Firoz Khan, then-general secretary of the BNP's Mohra Ward unit under Chandgaon Police Station in Chattogram. It named 19 people, including Chinmoy, and accused them of disrespecting the national flag. Khan was later relieved of his post by the BNP.

On November 26, 2024, clashes broke out in the Chattogram court area during a hearing on Chinmoy's bail plea. Lawyer Saiful Islam was beaten and hacked to death during the violence. His father, Jamal Uddin, subsequently filed a murder case naming 31 people.

Five other cases were also registered over alleged attacks on police personnel, obstruction of official duties, assaults on lawyers and people seeking justice, and cocktail explosions.

Charge Sheet Filed Against 38

On July 1, 2025, the investigating officer submitted a charge sheet before a Chattogram court, naming 38 people, including Chinmoy Das.

The complainant later filed a naraji petition, expressing dissatisfaction with the charge sheet. On August 25, 2025, the court accepted the charge sheet against 39 accused, including Sukanta Dutta.

Witness testimonies are currently underway in the case before the Chattogram Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal.