GV80 Coupe Could Be The First Genesis Launch For India

Genesis, the luxury brand owned by Hyundai is being evaluated for India as being said by COO Tarun Garg in the annual report. Genesis globally sells many luxury cars and is a rival to the likes of BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus amongst others. Amongst the Genesis portfolio the GV80 makes sense for India. The GV80 Coupe infact could be the first product and comes in standard/coupe style form. The coupe style form adds a sportier design while the Genesis cars are characterized by the logo as well as the headlamp design. Inside, you have open pore wood trim and quilted Nappa leather while there is a lot of technology too as you would expect with a 27inch OLED display. The GV80 has a twin turbo V6 petrol and has AWD too. The power on offer is more than 400bhp.







The Genesis range includes many SUVs and sedans like the GV60, G90, GV70, G80 and of course GV80. Previously Genesis cars have been displayed in India and officially, this is the first time that Hyundai India has said, Genesis is being evaluated for our market. The first Genesis model was unveiled in 2017 and is present in markets like US, Europe, China, Middle East, Russia and more.







Recently, the brand has further diversified with a performance brand too and many concepts pointing at further cars within the ultra premium luxury space. Genesis would be sold separately we guess in India with standalone showrooms and this would be a luxury offering from Hyundai in India. Given the potential for the luxury segment, Genesis can do sales however local assembly is important as well to gain traction amongst other players.