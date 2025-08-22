Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroVirgo Daily Horoscope (23 August, 2025): Fulfillment Of Desires, Professional Rewards, And Family Joy

Virgo Daily Horoscope (23 August, 2025): Fulfillment Of Desires, Professional Rewards, And Family Joy

Virgo natives step into a favorable phase marked by success in work, financial progress, and happiness through children and family.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Virgo Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Virgo! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Virgos are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Virgo has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement.

Virgo Daily Horoscope (August 23):

Virgo individuals experience a period where long-held wishes and desires find fulfillment, bringing a sense of contentment and satisfaction. Businesspeople may be required to travel to another city for work-related purposes, a journey that holds potential for growth, new connections, and fruitful results. Family life shines as well, with children bringing moments of joy and pride, enhancing the emotional harmony of the household and strengthening bonds.

At the workplace, Virgo natives can expect to be entrusted with important responsibilities that highlight their abilities and reliability. Completing these tasks successfully is likely to bring tangible benefits, including recognition, rewards, and possibly incentives from superiors. This acknowledgment not only boosts professional confidence but also strengthens career prospects. Students, especially those pursuing commerce, benefit from this supportive period, as challenges in academic questions or concepts are resolved with greater ease, leading to improved performance and clarity in studies.

On the financial front, advancement is indicated, with stability and progress contributing to a more secure position. Overall, this is a constructive and positive phase where professional growth, financial improvement, academic success, and family happiness come together to create a fulfilling experience for Virgo natives.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 22 Aug 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virgo Horoscope Horoscope TOday Horoscope Prediction Virgo Daily Horoscope Virgo Today Horoscope
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Consider It Confession': Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir Over ‘India Mercedes, Pak Dump Truck’ Remark
'Consider It Confession': Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir Over ‘India Mercedes, Pak Dump Truck’ Remark
India
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
India
‘Should Such People Run Govt?’: Amit Shah Targets DMK Over New Bill, Says 'Rahul Can Never Become PM'
‘Should Such People Run Govt?’: Amit Shah Targets DMK Over New Bill, Says 'Rahul Can Never Become PM'
Cities
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
Advertisement

Videos

Pawan Agarwal, Director of Good Money Man talks about Thematic Advantage Fund
Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget