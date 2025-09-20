Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Virgo Daily Horoscope (21 September, 2025): Journeys, Opportunities And Positive Shifts In Family Affairs

Travel, family connections, and property-related benefits mark this period, with uplifting changes on both personal and professional fronts.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 06:40 PM (IST)

Virgo Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Virgo! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Virgos are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Virgo has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement.

Virgo Daily Horoscope (September 21):

This period ushers in opportunities that encourage you to step beyond routine. You may find yourself travelling for a particular purpose, and this journey is likely to be filled with pleasant experiences. The chance to meet an old friend may also arise, adding warmth and nostalgia to your personal life.

Family matters bring promising signs, particularly in connection with ancestral or property-related benefits. Such developments not only improve stability but also strengthen the collective harmony within the household. This creates a sense of reassurance and growth in personal matters, laying the foundation for greater security in the long term.

Professionally, the possibility of new changes or ventures may occupy your thoughts. Fresh ideas or shifts in business direction could lead to improved outcomes, provided they are carefully considered and aligned with your goals. This is a favourable time to reflect on new approaches that enhance both personal and professional life.

The overall atmosphere is marked by positivity, with strong potential for harmony and expansion. By staying open to experiences, whether through travel, relationships, or work, you allow growth to enter naturally. The sense of fulfilment that arises from these opportunities brings both excitement and reassurance, helping you move ahead with confidence and a stronger vision for the future.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 20 Sep 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
