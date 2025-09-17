Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Virgo Daily Horoscope (18 September, 2025): Stay Cautious With Decisions And Guard Against Misleading Advice

Avoid hasty choices and misleading influences, as patience and clarity are essential to prevent losses and maintain family peace.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 06:40 PM (IST)

Virgo Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Virgo! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Virgos are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Virgo has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement.

Virgo Daily Horoscope (September 18):

This phase requires you to tread carefully. While opportunities may appear tempting, rushing into a new venture without proper knowledge can lead to unnecessary setbacks. Not every piece of advice you receive will be in your best interest, so it’s important to think independently and avoid blindly trusting others.

Business matters, investments, or new projects must be double-checked before action. A moment of caution now will protect you from financial or emotional losses later. In your personal life, family disagreements that once caused stress may begin to resolve, offering relief and comfort. However, the wellbeing of your partner might demand attention. Their health could leave you worried, requiring patience, support, and care on your part.

Though this period may seem slightly challenging, it also serves as a reminder of the importance of awareness. By stepping back, reflecting, and moving only when certain, you will strengthen both your decision-making skills and your resilience. A calm mind and thoughtful approach will help you emerge stronger, ready to seize the right opportunities when the timing is more favourable.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 17 Sep 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
