This phase requires you to tread carefully. While opportunities may appear tempting, rushing into a new venture without proper knowledge can lead to unnecessary setbacks. Not every piece of advice you receive will be in your best interest, so it’s important to think independently and avoid blindly trusting others.

Business matters, investments, or new projects must be double-checked before action. A moment of caution now will protect you from financial or emotional losses later. In your personal life, family disagreements that once caused stress may begin to resolve, offering relief and comfort. However, the wellbeing of your partner might demand attention. Their health could leave you worried, requiring patience, support, and care on your part.

Though this period may seem slightly challenging, it also serves as a reminder of the importance of awareness. By stepping back, reflecting, and moving only when certain, you will strengthen both your decision-making skills and your resilience. A calm mind and thoughtful approach will help you emerge stronger, ready to seize the right opportunities when the timing is more favourable.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]