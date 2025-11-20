Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroCapricorn Daily Horoscope (21 November, 2025): Progress Grows As You Stay Smart With Choices

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (21 November, 2025): Progress Grows As You Stay Smart With Choices

New career opportunities emerge, decisions become easier, and personal life stabilises. Avoid conflict and embrace progress with clarity and balance.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (November 21):

A promising shift in career and business opens doors to opportunities that align closely with your ambitions. Those working in jobs experience growing appreciation from seniors, along with the possibility of receiving encouraging responsibilities or new projects. Career transitions also show strong support, making this a favourable time to consider meaningful changes and pursue long-awaited goals with clarity, confidence, and renewed determination.

However, maintaining composure is essential. Steer clear of disputes or heated conversations, especially later in the day, as even small misunderstandings could escalate unnecessarily. A calm, measured approach helps preserve harmony and ensures your progress remains steady. On the brighter side, the possibility of hosting a guest or reconnecting with an old friend adds warmth to your day, bringing a refreshing break from routine and uplifting your spirits.

One delicate area requires attention, your father’s health or well-being. A bit of careful monitoring ensures stability and prevents avoidable discomfort. On the brighter side, personal commitments and household matters fall into place smoothly for you, helping you feel supported and aligned with your goals. Staying organised and mindful ensures that the day remains balanced, productive and uplifting.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Horoscope Tomorrow Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn Zodiac Sign Horoscopes Capricorn Horoscope Tomorrow
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Hand-In-Hand': Modi & Nitish Spark New Political Chemistry As NDA Returns In Bihar | WATCH
'Hand-In-Hand': Modi & Nitish Spark New Political Chemistry As NDA Returns In Bihar | WATCH
Bihar
Five MLAs, Zero Ministers: Why Jitan Ram Manjhi Is Still Happy Despite No Cabinet Berth
Five MLAs, Zero Ministers: Why Jitan Ram Manjhi Is Still Happy Despite No Cabinet Berth
West Bengal
‘Stop This Dangerous Drive’: Mamata Slams SIR Drive, Says ECI Ignoring Human Cost
‘Stop This Dangerous Drive’: Mamata Slams SIR Drive, Says ECI Ignoring Human Cost
News
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar CM Oath: PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar as Experienced Administrator
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar took Oath for The 10th time, PM Modi’s Gamchha Wave Won Hearts at Gandhi Maidan
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Leaders from Across NDA States Displays Powerful Show of Unity
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Thanks People of Bihar with His Signature Gamchha Wave
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs and 26 other leaders take oath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Art, Identity, And Power: How Maithili Thakur Rewrote Bihar’s Political Imagination
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget