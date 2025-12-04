Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (December 05, 2025): Natives Regain Control As Delayed Tasks And Family Support Align

A productive phase unfolds for Sagittarius individuals, highlighting focus on pending responsibilities, professional growth, and emotional support at home.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sagittarius Horoscope: Hello, adventurous Sagittarius! Your boundless optimism, love for exploration, and thirst for knowledge make you the eternal seeker of the zodiac. Sagittarius isn’t afraid to step away from the crowd and is a natural-born leader who goes after what he or she wants, regardless of what other people think. Your horoscope encourages you to expand your horizons, embrace life's adventures, and share your wisdom. 

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (December 05):

Sagittarius natives must place special attention on daily responsibilities, particularly those tasks that have been postponed for a long time. This phase encourages you to take charge and bring these pending duties to completion, restoring order and balance in your routine. Completing these obligations not only reduces stress but also helps you regain a sense of discipline and productivity.

For businesspersons, new contacts and expanding networks prove highly beneficial, opening fresh channels of profit and cooperation. Business activities advance smoothly, and the momentum gained during this period can set the foundation for long-term growth. Those in employment enjoy cordial relations with seniors and colleagues alike. Professional interactions remain positive, and assigned work is completed within deadlines, enhancing your credibility at the workplace.

Students facing academic difficulties receive timely support from their father, whose guidance brings clarity and helps resolve learning obstacles. This parental involvement strengthens confidence and improves academic direction. On the personal front, concern may arise regarding the health of your spouse. While the situation may cause emotional strain, attentive care and support from your side strengthen the bond and bring comfort to your partner.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Sagittarius Horoscope Today Sagittarius Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Sagittarius Daily Horoscope
