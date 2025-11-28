Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pisces Daily Horoscope (29 November, 2025): Emotional Bliss, Steady Career Progress, And Health Alerts

Pisces Daily Horoscope (29 November, 2025): Emotional Bliss, Steady Career Progress, And Health Alerts

Joy in relationships, balanced work life and subtle weather-linked health concerns create a phase of insight and growth.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Pisces Horoscope: Pisces is symbolised by the fish, representing duality, fluidity, and deep emotional currents. Governed by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisceans are often described as intuitive, empathetic, and imaginative beings with a profound connection to the unseen realms. Your horoscope offers a roadmap for navigating life's ebbs and flows, providing valuable foresight into career, relationships, health, and personal growth. With its emphasis on intuition and sensitivity, the horoscope encourages individuals to embrace their inner wisdom, trust their instincts, and explore the depths of their emotions.

Pisces Daily Horoscope (November 29):

A partner feels happy with your behaviour and expresses their appreciation openly, uplifting your mood and strengthening your connection. Spending quality time together becomes easier and more fulfilling. Small outings, heartfelt conversations or thoughtful gestures bring emotional harmony. However, mild misunderstandings could still arise if emotions are not handled gently. Family interactions remain warm, though children may require added care during travel or outdoor plans.

Career progress remains moderate but steady. While major achievements may still feel slightly distant, the week offers stability and clarity. Your consistent effort ensures that you remain on the right path, even if results take longer to manifest. Encouragement or support from colleagues may help maintain your confidence.

Health requires awareness, especially due to seasonal changes. Weather-linked discomforts may bother you or family members, making precaution essential. Overall wellbeing remains manageable with mindful eating, rest and hydration. By embracing balance, this phase becomes a blend of growth, connection and learning.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Pisces Horoscope Today Pisces Daily Horoscope Pisces Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
