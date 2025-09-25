Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pisces Daily Horoscope (26 September, 2025): Challenges In Work And Business Amid Family Disputes

Pisces Daily Horoscope (26 September, 2025): Challenges In Work And Business Amid Family Disputes

Pisces natives may face professional obstacles, business setbacks, and family disagreements, requiring patience, careful planning, and clear communication.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Pisces Horoscope: Pisces is symbolised by the fish, representing duality, fluidity, and deep emotional currents. Governed by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisceans are often described as intuitive, empathetic, and imaginative beings with a profound connection to the unseen realms. Your horoscope offers a roadmap for navigating life's ebbs and flows, providing valuable foresight into career, relationships, health, and personal growth. With its emphasis on intuition and sensitivity, the horoscope encourages individuals to embrace their inner wisdom, trust their instincts, and explore the depths of their emotions.

Pisces Daily Horoscope (September 26):

For Pisces individuals, the day presents challenges in professional and business matters. Efforts put into ongoing tasks may not yield the desired results, as unforeseen difficulties or opposition from rivals could create obstacles. Such situations call for patience, strategic planning, and a cautious approach to prevent further complications. Misunderstandings with colleagues or partners may arise, and clear, calm communication is necessary to resolve conflicts and maintain productive relationships.

In business, a decline or slowdown is likely, requiring careful attention to investments, partnerships, and ongoing projects. Avoiding hasty decisions and monitoring financial matters closely can minimize losses and reduce stress.

Health remains generally stable, allowing focus to remain on managing professional and personal responsibilities. However, family matters could bring additional strain, particularly regarding disputes over property or assets. Addressing these issues with fairness, patience, and open dialogue helps prevent disagreements from escalating.

Overall, the day emphasizes the need for vigilance, clear communication, and a measured approach in all areas of life. By handling professional, business, and family challenges thoughtfully, Pisces natives can navigate difficulties while maintaining stability and balance.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
