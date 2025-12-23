Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroPisces Horoscope Today, December 24, 2025: Native Radiates Compassion, Emotional Wisdom, And Creative Intuition

Pisces Horoscope Today, December 24, 2025: Native Radiates Compassion, Emotional Wisdom, And Creative Intuition

Pisces natives experience a gentle yet powerful phase marked by empathy, emotional understanding, and heightened creative sensitivity.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 06:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pisces Horoscope: Pisces is symbolised by the fish, representing duality, fluidity, and deep emotional currents. Governed by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisceans are often described as intuitive, empathetic, and imaginative beings with a profound connection to the unseen realms. Your horoscope offers a roadmap for navigating life's ebbs and flows, providing valuable foresight into career, relationships, health, and personal growth. With its emphasis on intuition and sensitivity, the horoscope encourages individuals to embrace their inner wisdom, trust their instincts, and explore the depths of their emotions.

Pisces Daily Horoscope (December 24):

Pisces individuals feel naturally kind-hearted and understanding, allowing them to connect with others on a deep emotional level. This phase enhances empathy, making it easier to offer genuine support and comfort to those in need. You are able to sense emotions beyond words, which strengthens personal bonds and builds trust in relationships. Your presence feels calming, and people may turn to you for reassurance and emotional guidance.

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Creativity and intuition flow effortlessly during this period. You may feel inspired to express yourself through art, music, writing, or imaginative pursuits that allow emotions to take shape. Your intuitive nature guides decisions subtly yet effectively, helping you navigate situations with emotional intelligence rather than logic alone. This inner awareness brings clarity to matters that once felt confusing.

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

However, there is a tendency to drift into dreams and ideals without taking practical steps. While imagination is a strength, action is necessary to turn visions into reality. Grounding your dreams with effort, discipline, and commitment will lead to fulfillment. By combining compassion with purposeful action, Pisces natives can transform this emotionally rich phase into tangible achievements, meaningful connections, and lasting inner satisfaction.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 23 Dec 2025 06:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pisces Horoscope Today Pisces Daily Horoscope Pisces Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Barricades Breached, Slogans Raised Outside Bangladesh High Commission Over Hindu Killing | VIDEO
Barricades Breached, Slogans Raised Outside Bangladesh High Commission Over Hindu Killing | VIDEO
Cities
Kolkata Witnesses Violence During Protest Over Killing Of Hindus In Bangladesh; Monk Injured
Kolkata Witnesses Violence During Protest Over Killing Of Hindus In Bangladesh; Monk Injured
India
‘Discuss Atrocities On Muslims In India’: Jamia Semester Exam Question Under Fire
‘Discuss Atrocities On Muslims In India’: Jamia Semester Exam Question Under Fire
Cities
‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Here To Stay In Delhi Beyond GRAP-IV, Says Environment Minister
‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Here To Stay In Delhi Beyond GRAP-IV, Says Environment Minister
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget