Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroPisces Daily Horoscope (17 September, 2025): Spiritual Journeys Bring Peace While New Work Plans Take Shape

Pisces Daily Horoscope (17 September, 2025): Spiritual Journeys Bring Peace While New Work Plans Take Shape

Travel, health awareness, and new opportunities create a dynamic phase, blending spirituality, career growth, and family challenges.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 08:40 PM (IST)

Pisces Horoscope: Pisces is symbolised by the fish, representing duality, fluidity, and deep emotional currents. Governed by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisceans are often described as intuitive, empathetic, and imaginative beings with a profound connection to the unseen realms. Your horoscope offers a roadmap for navigating life's ebbs and flows, providing valuable foresight into career, relationships, health, and personal growth. With its emphasis on intuition and sensitivity, the horoscope encourages individuals to embrace their inner wisdom, trust their instincts, and explore the depths of their emotions.

Pisces Daily Horoscope (September 17):

Spiritual inclinations strengthen, inspiring journeys with companions or loved ones to sacred places. Such experiences refresh the mind, instil peace, and provide meaningful reflection. Travel brings enrichment, though caution is advised in safeguarding belongings to avoid avoidable losses.

Health requires mindful care. Paying attention to diet, avoiding excesses, and making small lifestyle adjustments prevent minor discomforts from turning into larger issues. This is a favourable time to adopt healthier habits for long-term benefits.

In business or professional matters, plans for new projects or ventures begin to form. The atmosphere is ripe for creativity and forward thinking, supported by recognition or cooperation from senior authorities. This backing boosts confidence and encourages bold yet thoughtful decision-making.

Family dynamics, however, may see some friction, particularly with in-laws. Managing these tensions with patience and diplomacy ensures that disagreements do not overshadow the progress being made elsewhere. By addressing issues calmly, harmony can be restored over time.

Overall, this is a period of growth and renewal. The blend of spiritual exploration, professional planning, and attention to health provides balance, while family challenges remind us of the need for empathy and resilience in personal relationships.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 16 Sep 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pisces Horoscope Today Pisces Daily Horoscope Pisces Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India-US Talks On Bilateral Trade Deal ‘Positive’, Will Step Up Efforts For Early Pact: Commerce Ministry
India-US Talks On Bilateral Trade Deal ‘Positive’, Will Step Up Efforts For Early Pact: Commerce Ministry
World
Jaish Admits Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Indian Strikes During Op Sindoor
Jaish Admits Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Indian Strikes During Op Sindoor
World
Israel Pushes Into ‘Main Phase’ Of Gaza City Offensive Amid UN Commission’s ‘Genocide’ Charge, US Backs Move
Israel Pushes Into ‘Main Phase’ Of Gaza City Offensive Amid UN ‘Genocide’ Charge, US Backs Move
Cities
Maharashtra Local Body Polls: SC Sets Jan 31, 2026 Deadline, Pulls Up State Election Commission For Delay
Maharashtra Local Body Polls: SC Sets Jan 31, 2026 Deadline, Pulls Up State EC For Delay
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence, Arson And Public Unrest Reported Across Multiple Indian Cities
Breaking: ICC Rejects PCB Demand To Remove Referee After Handshake Controversy
Breaking News: NEET Aspirant Shot Dead by Cattle Smugglers in Gorakhpur; Tension Grips Village | ABP NEWS
Janhit: PM Modi Sets Development and Anti-Infiltration Agenda for Bihar Elections 2025 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Shimla landslide buries cars, causes massive traffic jam | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget