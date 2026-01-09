Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Makar Sankranti 2026: Zodiac-Wise Donations To Attract Wealth, Prosperity And Lifelong Good Fortune

Makar Sankranti 2026: Zodiac-Wise Donations To Attract Wealth, Prosperity And Lifelong Good Fortune

Perform these zodiac-wise donations on Makar Sankranti 2026 to invite wealth, peace, success and planetary blessings into your life.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
Makar Sankranti 2026, celebrated on 14 January, marks the sacred transition of the Sun into Capricorn, beginning an exceptionally auspicious phase in the Hindu calendar. This powerful cosmic shift makes the day ideal for holy bathing, charity, and spiritual remedies. According to ancient astrology, performing zodiac-wise donations on this day unlocks abundance, removes financial obstacles, strengthens planetary influences and invites lasting happiness, success and prosperity into life.

Zodiac-Wise Donation Guide For Makar Sankranti 2026

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Aries — Donation For Success And Strength

Those under this sign should donate jaggery, peanuts and sesame seeds. Offering carrots as vegetables and gifting red clothes to the needy brings courage, confidence and financial growth.

Taurus — Donation For Wealth & Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessings

Donate white clothes, curd and sesame seeds. This sacred act is believed to invoke Goddess Lakshmi’s grace, increasing wealth, comfort and stability.

Gemini — Donation For Health & Wisdom

Offer vegetables, green gram dal, a bedsheet, black sesame seeds and a blanket. These donations remove health obstacles, sharpen intellect and protect against negative influences.

Leo — Donation For Health & Solar Energy

Donate red cloth, copper, sesame seeds, wheat and carrots. This pleases the Sun God and bestows strength, vitality and leadership success.

Virgo — Donation For Peace & Progress

Offer green vegetables, sesame laddoos, whole green gram, khichdi, peanuts and green clothing. These gifts stabilise life and promote steady prosperity.

Libra — Donation For Harmony & Luxury

Donate sugar, rice, milk, curd, khichdi, sesame-jaggery and white or pink woollen clothes. This enhances relationships, finances and Venusian blessings.

Scorpio — Donation For Protection & Courage

Feed a cow’s calf with fresh green leaves and donate red cloth, copper, jaggery and sesame seeds to remove obstacles and attract powerful protection.

Sagittarius — Donation For Luck & Expansion

Offer yellow clothes, yellow lentils, turmeric, and donate marital items to married women for rapid growth, fortune and divine support.

Capricorn — Donation For Stability & Relief

Donate black clothes, black sesame seeds, a blanket, black footwear, and feed a black cow with grains. This removes karmic burdens and strengthens life foundations.

Aquarius — Donation For Mental Peace

Offer khichdi made from black lentils and present Arghya to the Sun God for peace, clarity and spiritual upliftment.

Pisces — Donation For Spiritual & Financial Growth

Donate khichdi, sesame seeds, yellow lentils and turmeric. This enhances intuition, prosperity and divine blessings.

Why These Donations Are Considered Powerful

Astrological scriptures explain that when the Sun enters Capricorn on Makar Sankranti, the cosmic energy becomes highly receptive to human actions. Donations made according to one’s zodiac sign on this day align personal karma with planetary frequencies. This alignment helps dissolve financial blockages, strengthens weak planets, and activates long-term prosperity cycles. Even small offerings, when made with the right intention and astrological awareness, create a lasting positive ripple across wealth, health, career and relationships.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Makar Sankranti celebrated in 2026 and what does it signify?

Makar Sankranti in 2026 is on January 14th. It signifies the Sun's transition into Capricorn, an auspicious time for religious rituals and charity.

What is the significance of zodiac-wise donations on Makar Sankranti?

Donating according to your zodiac sign on Makar Sankranti is believed to unlock abundance, remove financial obstacles, and invite happiness and prosperity.

What donations are recommended for Aries on Makar Sankranti for success?

Aries individuals should donate jaggery, peanuts, sesame seeds, carrots, and red clothes to gain courage, confidence, and financial growth.

Why are donations made on Makar Sankranti considered powerful?

The cosmic energy during Makar Sankranti is highly receptive. Donations aligned with zodiac signs harmonize personal karma with planetary frequencies, fostering prosperity.

Published at : 09 Jan 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
Hindu Festival Makar Sankranti 2026 Zodiac Remedies Astrology Remedies
