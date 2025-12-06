Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroLibra Daily Horoscope (December 07, 2025): Major Breakthroughs And Family Joy Ahead

Libra Daily Horoscope (December 07, 2025): Major Breakthroughs And Family Joy Ahead

A dynamic phase brings family warmth, new responsibilities, financial gains, and smooth progress in long-pending tasks. A highly productive and emotionally fulfilling period.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (December 07):

A wave of positivity surrounds you as the atmosphere at home becomes livelier, thanks to the arrival of a special family member. This renewed energy makes the day feel more meaningful, and you may find yourself juggling time between loved ones and social commitments. New tasks could surface unexpectedly, but you’ll be prepared to handle everything with remarkable clarity. Your planned efforts finally begin showing results, giving you a satisfying sense of progress.

Work responsibilities may increase, yet the additional load feels rewarding rather than overwhelming. Those connected to the automobile sector are likely to witness impressive sales, leading to stronger financial stability. Before starting any important task, you may feel a natural inclination to seek divine blessings, bringing emotional reassurance and confidence. Your health remains in good shape, helping you maintain steady momentum in everything you do.

Long-pending home construction or renovation work finally gains momentum, bringing a sense of relief, stability, and renewed hope. This positive shift not only improves your living environment but also strengthens personal harmony, boosts motivation, and supports practical success across multiple areas of life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 06 Dec 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Libra Horoscope Today Libra Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Libra Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
No Deadline for Sheikh Hasina? Jaishankar Speaks On Ex-Bangladesh PM's India Stay
No Deadline for Sheikh Hasina? Jaishankar Speaks On Ex-Bangladesh PM's India Stay
India
Centre Caps Airfares Amid IndiGo Crisis, Warns Airlines Against ‘Opportunistic Pricing’
Centre Caps Airfares Amid IndiGo Crisis, Warns Airlines Against ‘Opportunistic Pricing’
India
‘Project To Vilify Nehru, Erase His Legacy’: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Rewriting History
‘Project To Vilify Nehru, Erase His Legacy’: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Rewriting History
Cricket
Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav Break Into 'Couple Dance' During Vizag ODI - Watch Video
Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav Break Into 'Couple Dance' During Vizag ODI - Watch Video
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Passengers Stranded Nationwide as Anger Grows Over Massive Disruptions
IndiGo Crisis: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, Urges Passengers to Check Flight Status
IndiGo Crisis Deepens: Massive Flight Cancellations Leave Passengers Stranded
Breaking: Uncle Allegedly Kills Nephew in Sangam Vihar After Minor Garbage Dispute
Breaking: Massive fire at Moradabad scrap warehouse; all rescued safely, blaze under control
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget