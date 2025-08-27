Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroLibra Daily Horoscope (28 August, 2025): New Beginnings Bring Success In Work, Education, And Family Life

Libra Daily Horoscope (28 August, 2025): New Beginnings Bring Success In Work, Education, And Family Life

A fresh phase is bringing opportunities for growth in career, education, and family life. Strategic planning and support from loved ones will help overcome challenges effectively.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (August 28):

A favourable phase opens up for starting something new, bringing with it a wave of enthusiasm and potential growth. Any fresh initiative taken now, when planned with proper strategy, can lead to long-term success. Organising your ideas and following a clear path will play a key role in shaping outcomes. Guidance and support from parents or elders in the family will also act as a strong pillar, helping you move forward with confidence.

For students, the period looks particularly promising, especially for those aiming for higher studies. The right opportunities will arise to advance academically, with the possibility of progress in competitive exams or admissions to prestigious institutions. Keeping focus and discipline in learning will ensure maximum results.

In family matters, sensitive issues are best handled within the household. Allowing outsiders to intervene may complicate situations or give others an opportunity to take advantage of personal differences. Diplomacy, patience and open communication at home will help in resolving matters smoothly.

On the professional front, your work may attract attention, but be mindful of rivals or colleagues who might attempt to overshadow you. Staying alert while maintaining consistency and determination will ensure your efforts bring recognition. Overall, the time is ripe for building new beginnings with clarity and caution.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 27 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Libra Horoscope Today Libra Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Libra Daily Horoscope
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
36 Dead In Jammu After Record Rains, CM Omar Briefs PM Modi; Questions Why Vaishno Pilgrims Weren’t Stopped
36 Dead In Jammu After Record Rains, CM Omar Briefs PM Modi; Questions Why Vaishno Pilgrims Weren’t Stopped
Business
US Tariffs On India A Wake-Up Call, Says Amitabh Kant; Warns 'This Is Not About Russian Oil'
US Tariffs On India A Wake-Up Call, Says Amitabh Kant; Warns 'This Is Not About Russian Oil'
India
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
Business
Tariff War Escalates As Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, India Now Faces 50% Duty
Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, Indian Exporters Now Face 50% Duty On US Shipments
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget