Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeAstroLibra Daily Horoscope (16 November, 2025): A Powerful Shift Is Coming

Libra Daily Horoscope (16 November, 2025): A Powerful Shift Is Coming

A powerful shift pushes this fiery personality toward bold decisions, meaningful conversations, and financial clarity. Discover how work, love, and health align to create fresh momentum.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (November 16):

A surge of determination guides your decisions as you focus on clearing long-pending tasks and setting sharper priorities. Negotiations gain traction, especially when you confidently present your ideas without hesitation. A senior or mentor may offer guidance that helps you refine your goals and push past lingering doubts. Financially, an opportunity could surface through a side project, partnership, or a well-timed conversation—stay observant, as small cues might lead to significant gains.

Relationships feel more grounded as communication becomes warmer and more intentional. You may find yourself expressing emotions with greater clarity, helping to resolve misunderstandings and strengthen mutual trust. Someone from your inner circle might seek your support, and offering a patient ear could deepen the bond.

Health calls for a balanced routine. Energy levels rise, but overexertion may lead to minor fatigue if boundaries aren’t respected. Adding mindful breathing or short breaks during work can enhance focus and reduce unnecessary stress. Creative pursuits flourish under this energy. Whether it’s reviving an old idea or experimenting with something new, inspiration flows easily. Travel planning or small logistical updates around the home may also demand attention. By embracing clarity and taking decisive steps, you unlock a wave of progress that aligns perfectly with your long-term ambitions.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 15 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Libra Horoscope Today Libra Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Libra Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
6 Killed, 23 Injured As Blast Rocks Hyderabad In Pakistan's Sindh Province
6 Killed, 23 Injured As Blast Rocks Hyderabad In Pakistan's Sindh Province
News
‘Sent My Resignation': RK Singh Exits BJP Amid Disciplinary Row
‘Sent My Resignation': RK Singh Exits BJP Amid Disciplinary Row
India
Pathankot Surgeon Detained As Red Fort Blast Probe Widens; Al-Falah University Under Scanner
Pathankot Surgeon Detained As Red Fort Blast Probe Widens; Al-Falah University Under Scanner
News
‘This Is Our Mistake’: Farooq Abdullah On Nowgam Blast
‘This Is Our Mistake’: Farooq Abdullah On Nowgam Blast
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts in Agra’s Mantola Leather Factory, Area Gripped by Panic
UP Terror Probe: Hindu Leaders Found on Hit List in White-Collar Module
Bihar Elections: Fear of Jungle Raj Overshadows Tejashwi’s Campaign
J&K Update: Naugam Police Station Blast Sparks Major Questions Over Safety Protocols
Naugam Blast: SDRF Begins Clearance as DGP to Brief on Cause and Casualties at 10 AM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget