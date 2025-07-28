Leo Horoscope: Salutations to the regal Leo! Your natural charisma, creative flair, and unwavering ambition make you the star of the zodiac. Blessed with high self-esteem, Lions know that they possess enviable traits—and they're proud of them. They don't believe in false modesty and will be the first to praise themselves for a job well done. Your horoscope is a spotlight that guides you in shining brightly while staying true to your noble heart.

Leo Daily Horoscope (July 29):

This phase brings promising developments on both personal and professional fronts. An atmosphere of joy and celebration is likely to surround the household as indications point toward the arrival of a new family member. Those waiting for auspicious ceremonies at home may find favourable planetary alignments supporting events such as engagements or naming ceremonies. Additionally, parents or elder siblings may embark on a religious pilgrimage, reflecting spiritual inclinations and positive energy within the family.

From a financial and business perspective, the signs are strongly in favour of growth and expansion. Entrepreneurs and traders may witness rising profits, especially in ventures involving shared resources or partnerships. Starting a joint venture during this period could result in long-term gains. The stars also support negotiations and contracts related to property. Individuals seeking to invest in land, housing, or commercial real estate may find lucrative deals with long-term security.

This is an opportune time to strengthen both emotional bonds and financial portfolios. Whether it’s spiritual fulfilment through family engagements or smart moves in business and investment, current energies favour prosperity and contentment across multiple areas of life. Staying open to new beginnings—whether personal or professional—can yield meaningful rewards.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]