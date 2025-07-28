Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroLeo Daily Horoscope (29 July, 2025): Auspicious Signs For Family, Property, And Partnership Deals

Leo Daily Horoscope (29 July, 2025): Auspicious Signs For Family, Property, And Partnership Deals

An auspicious day brings signs of new beginnings at home, profitable business prospects, family travel, and favourable opportunities for partnership and property investments.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 06:20 PM (IST)

Leo Horoscope: Salutations to the regal Leo! Your natural charisma, creative flair, and unwavering ambition make you the star of the zodiac. Blessed with high self-esteem, Lions know that they possess enviable traits—and they're proud of them. They don't believe in false modesty and will be the first to praise themselves for a job well done. Your horoscope is a spotlight that guides you in shining brightly while staying true to your noble heart. 

Leo Daily Horoscope (July 29):

This phase brings promising developments on both personal and professional fronts. An atmosphere of joy and celebration is likely to surround the household as indications point toward the arrival of a new family member. Those waiting for auspicious ceremonies at home may find favourable planetary alignments supporting events such as engagements or naming ceremonies. Additionally, parents or elder siblings may embark on a religious pilgrimage, reflecting spiritual inclinations and positive energy within the family.

From a financial and business perspective, the signs are strongly in favour of growth and expansion. Entrepreneurs and traders may witness rising profits, especially in ventures involving shared resources or partnerships. Starting a joint venture during this period could result in long-term gains. The stars also support negotiations and contracts related to property. Individuals seeking to invest in land, housing, or commercial real estate may find lucrative deals with long-term security.

This is an opportune time to strengthen both emotional bonds and financial portfolios. Whether it’s spiritual fulfilment through family engagements or smart moves in business and investment, current energies favour prosperity and contentment across multiple areas of life. Staying open to new beginnings—whether personal or professional—can yield meaningful rewards.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 28 Jul 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Leo Horoscope Today Leo Daily Horoscope Leo Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Operation Mahadev: 2 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Among 3 Gunned Down In Harwan Encounter
Operation Mahadev: 2 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Among 3 Gunned Down In Harwan Encounter
India
‘Who Did You Surrender To?’: Gogoi Questions Modi Govt Over Pahalgam Attack, Trump’s Claims On Ceasefire & Jet Losses
‘Who Did You Surrender To?’: Gogoi Questions Modi Govt Over Pahalgam Attack, Trump’s Claims
World
Thailand And Cambodia Agree To 'Immediate And Unconditional' Ceasefire On 5th Day Of Clashes: Malaysian PM
Thailand And Cambodia Agree To 'Immediate And Unconditional' Ceasefire: Malaysian PM
Cities
SC Refuses To Stay Bihar Draft Voter List, Says Final Hearing Will Settle Issue Once And For All
SC Refuses To Stay Bihar Draft Voter List, Says Final Hearing Will Settle Issue Once And For All
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Intense Parliament Session Scheduled on Operation Sindoor and Security | ABP NEWS
Monsoon Havoc: Landslide Triggers Panic in Kalyan East After Heavy Rainfall Destroys Several Homes
Breaking News: Breaking News: Parliament Prepares for Heated Debate on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Patna Submerged After Hours of Heavy Rainfall, Deputy CM’s Residence and Hospitals Waterlogged
Breaking News: Severe Flooding Grips India’s Cities as Monsoon Rains Intensify | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
MiG-21: IAF Needs A Super Plan To Replace Retiring Icon That Defined India's Aerial Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget