Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (September 24) for each sign.

Aries

With the Moon in the 7th house, marital bonds will strengthen. Working women will find balance at work and see results of hard work. Employees should maintain good relations with seniors and colleagues as key responsibilities may come their way. Lakshmi and Aindra yoga bring prosperity in business. Elders’ guidance will benefit the youth. Family, friends, and spouse will shower love and support, though students must guard their health. Lucky color: Pink, Lucky number: 8, Unlucky number: 1.

Taurus

The Moon in the 6th house urges you to tackle debts. Business growth looks positive, but avoid depending too much on others. Financial strength improves despite worries. Students, artists, and sportspersons will defeat rivals. Youth must avoid disputes that harm reputation. Loan seekers will get positive news. Career challenges may create income instability, but working women and employees will gain results with effort. Lucky color: Purple, Lucky number: 2, Unlucky number: 5.

Gemini

With the Moon in the 5th house, sudden financial gains may stall. Business profits increase during the festive season, and media-related fields bring success under Lakshmi and Aindra yoga. Relations between your mother and spouse remain harmonious, bringing joy. Past savings will support you in tough times. Career hurdles ease, students gain strong communication skills, and health favors you. Lucky color: Green, Lucky number: 7, Unlucky number: 3.

Cancer

The Moon in the 4th house resolves property issues, though tariffs may cause business losses. Public dealings need care as disputes with clients may harm. Stubbornness may upset others, and sharp reactions to bosses should be avoided. Married life may face third-party interference. Students and artists will need regular practice to gain mastery. Family health requires attention. Lucky color: White, Lucky number: 1, Unlucky number: 6.

Leo

With the Moon in the 3rd house, keep an eye on your younger siblings. At work, colleagues’ advice will benefit your business activities, though profits may still be modest. Optimism shapes your outlook and supports wise decisions. Marriage proposals for singles may succeed. Students feel motivated in studies, though youth may face challenges requiring patience and focus. Health remains stable. Lucky color: Cream, Lucky number: 4, Unlucky number: 9.

Virgo

The Moon in the 2nd house brings resolution of ancestral property matters. Workplace politics should be avoided. Working women succeed with confidence, and business activities remain busy. Lakshmi and Aindra yoga favor quick decisions and achievements. Hospitality businesses will profit in festive times. Competitive students should put in extra effort. Yoga and exercise will improve fitness. Creative pursuits bring success. Lucky color: Golden, Lucky number: 2, Unlucky number: 7.

Libra

The Moon in your sign may bring restlessness. Quick decisions in business are essential, as overthinking may cause delays. Reviving old plans proves fruitful. Working women may struggle with office changes but will adjust. Life partner’s support helps complete pending work despite obstacles. Students score well in exams, while youth get chances to display talent in arts. Lucky color: Navy Blue, Lucky number: 8, Unlucky number: 3.

Scorpio

With the Moon in the 12th house, foreign connections may face delays. Business plans may slow, though financial issues ease. Transparency in dealings builds strong ties, but networking and sales professionals may struggle as rivals stay active. Working women may feel irritable, so control your reactions. Students must stay disciplined, while health problems increase. Nurture relationships with care. Lucky color: Yellow, Lucky number: 9, Unlucky number: 7.

Sagittarius

The Moon in the 11th house enhances profits. Office atmosphere will be pleasant, and women may be asked to lead projects. Businessmen must manage stock carefully during the festive rush. Ventures progress well, and new plans prosper. Students and sportspersons achieve targets with clear focus. Singles should avoid hasty commitments. Religious interests may grow, though joint pain may trouble. Lucky color: Orange, Lucky number: 4, Unlucky number: 1.

Capricorn

With the Moon in the 10th house, follow your father’s path. Jewelry and related businesses see higher sales, while other trades stay stable. Influential contacts strengthen business presence. Workplace issues of working women ease. Lakshmi and Aindra yoga bring youth career satisfaction. Students and artists bond better with teachers. Family health, especially diabetes, may need care. Lucky color: Green, Lucky number: 3, Unlucky number: 5.

Aquarius

The Moon in the 9th house brightens fortune through good deeds. Marketing professionals benefit from important meetings. Patience and optimism at work will eventually reward you. Partnership ventures require collective decisions and consensus. Lakshmi and Aindra yoga expands business links and weakens competitors. Students should overcome self-doubt, while youth see success in tasks. Health needs extra attention. Lucky color: Silver, Lucky number: 1, Unlucky number: 6.

Pisces

With the Moon in the 8th house, unpleasant news from paternal relatives may arrive. Business complications stall growth, requiring more planning. Challenges must be faced with persistence. Workplace stress demands focus; avoid wasting energy on trivialities. Working women should beware of rivals’ schemes. Family harmony requires effort, and marital ties need patience. Youth must finish tasks responsibly. Lucky color: Brown, Lucky number: 4, Unlucky number: 8.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]