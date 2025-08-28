Horoscope Today, August 28: See What The Stars Have In Store - Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (August 28) for each sign.

Aries:

With the Moon in the 7th house, the bond between husband and wife will strengthen. Businessmen may get loans from the market, making the day favorable. Past business matters may linger during travel. Shukla Yoga urges marketing professionals to refine communication for career growth. Helping colleagues at work will prove beneficial. Hidden matters may surface, bringing amusement. Expressing feelings to your partner and relatives will create joy. Students need extra effort for competitive exams. Body pain may trouble you.

Taurus:

The Moon in the 6th house will relieve physical stress. Businessmen must strictly follow government rules, as violations may bring serious issues. Extra effort will be needed in business, and caution is vital in investments. Workplace challenges may arise from rivals. Employees may get trapped in false cases. Relatives may feel troubled by your views, and lying could become necessary. Students may delay revisions. Minor ailments can be treated at home, with no major health worries.

Gemini:

With the Moon in the 5th house, a sudden meeting could bring financial gains. Businessmen may benefit through financial help and opportunities for growth. At work, there may be a desire to share personal thoughts, while intellectual growth comes from seniors’ guidance. Youth must increase efforts rather than expecting results with little work. Marital comforts may rise, but major decisions should be discussed with elders. Students should learn from past mistakes. Relief from pain or injury is likely.

Cancer:

The Moon in the 4th house may reduce domestic comforts. Loan applications for business will go smoothly, though ups and downs could disturb you. Workplace competition will persist but remain healthy. Along with tasks, you’ll stay active on social media, unsettling rivals with your performance. Differences may arise in relationships, causing stress. Students may feel anxious about careers, but dedication will help. Health may fluctuate throughout the day.

Leo:

The Moon in the 3rd house calls for keeping an eye on younger siblings. In business, understanding partners’ interests will bring profit. Real estate transactions are best between 12–2 pm. Routine tasks will bring gains at work, along with financial benefits. Employees may have sudden official travel. You may plan an outing with your spouse or relatives. Athletes will be motivated, striving to improve their game. Health will improve, and old troubles may end.

Virgo:

The Moon in the 2nd house cautions against careless money dealings. In business meetings, you may need to change habits, as harmful ones may cause losses. Partnership ventures will bring relief with partners’ support. Stress may come from unmet targets, even making you consider changing jobs. Media professionals may face defamation risks. Married life may bring pleasant surprises. Students could face unsolved questions, while youth may gain respect for speech and behavior. Pregnant women must remain alert about diet and movement.

Libra:

With the Moon in your sign, the mind may feel restless. Shukla Yoga may bring businessmen a big deal. Politeness will benefit in business dealings. At work, efforts to maintain good relations with seniors will succeed, though coworkers may struggle with your working style. Family problems may resolve, and new ties may form. Students will tackle challenges head-on. Fried food may cause stomach issues, so diet should be light.

Scorpio:

The Moon in the 12th house suggests learning legal strategies. Business concerns may rise, with declining sales affecting growth. Workload at the office may cause health dips. Even without faults, employees could face blame, so caution is needed. Politeness will strengthen youth’s relationships, though harsh words must be avoided. Family debates with a partner may arise, so control speech. Working women should focus on household upkeep. Students may lose focus due to distractions in love. Health may decline.

Sagittarius:

The Moon in the 11th house urges efforts to increase income. Shukla Yoga may bring a promotion letter, filling you with happiness. Sudden travel for business meetings may bring new experiences and ideas. Workplace adjustments may be needed, and compromises may arise in big matters. Employees’ tasks may finish, though delays are possible. Family travel plans may form, perhaps religious or social. Students may struggle with concentration. Mild fever could cause discomfort.

Capricorn:

With the Moon in the 10th house, guidance from elders should be followed. Shukla Yoga may bring a big business order. In partnerships, you may hold greater responsibility, with finances staying strong. At work, ongoing issues may find positive resolutions. Employees may shine as “Employee of the Month” through hard work. Romance may deepen relationships. Athletes may break personal records. Youth will feel optimistic, with new zeal for life. Eating light and avoiding fried food will protect health.

Aquarius:

The Moon in the 9th house highlights good deeds boosting fortune. Business ambitions will rise, but in money matters, follow your instincts rather than others’ advice. Businessmen must offer attractive deals to keep customers, else competitors may take advantage. At work, close associates may understand your emotions and support you. Travel may bring benefits for employees. Financial matters may be solved with family help. Students may need relaxation with friends. Relief from chronic illness is likely.

Pisces:

With the Moon in the 8th house, travel may bring disputes. Business may face sudden losses and unexpected expenses. Products must meet customer demands and quality standards, or reputation may suffer. At work, delays caused by you may lead to scolding from seniors. Employees are under observation, so stay cautious. Marital issues may arise due to stubbornness. Students will have a normal day. Minor health concerns may persist.