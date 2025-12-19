With the Moon placed in the eighth house, extra caution is advised while travelling in your own vehicle, as carelessness could lead to problems. In business, the impact of a few past wrong decisions may now become evident, creating financial pressure and mental stress. Pending financial responsibilities could continue to trouble you for some time. At the workplace, tasks may not be completed on schedule, increasing anxiety among employed individuals and triggering unexplained fears related to job security. On the social and political front, lack of public support may delay important work. Anger may disturb harmony in love and married life, so emotional control is essential. A planned family trip linked to an important matter may get cancelled. Students may find it hard to concentrate on studies, which could affect performance. Health issues may also reduce motivation throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 9

Unlucky Number: 3

Taurus

With the Moon in the seventh house, marital and partnership relationships are likely to strengthen. Well-planned financial decisions in business will begin to show positive results, improving overall stability. Business owners should focus on promoting their products, as support from family and close associates will help in expansion. At work, seniors will play a supportive role in completing tasks. Those who have recently been promoted must remain proactive and responsible. The formation of Shool Yoga indicates that past social or political efforts may finally bring favourable outcomes. Family relationships will require patience and sensitivity, but love and married life will be filled with romance and emotional warmth. Students are expected to perform better than anticipated.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 7

Unlucky Number: 1

Gemini

With the Moon positioned in the sixth house, it is advisable to reduce hostility and avoid unnecessary conflicts. Shool Yoga supports business growth, with improved sales and an increase in customers boosting confidence. Traders may receive large supply orders, strengthening income and bank balance. Employed individuals should avoid excessive work pressure, as continuous stress could lead to mental fatigue; balancing work with rest will be beneficial. Those working on a long-term project may receive important updates. Property-related disputes within the family are possible, so decisions should be taken carefully to prevent conflicts. Spending quality time with loved ones will improve relationships, while students may benefit from sharing notes with friends.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 5

Cancer

With the Moon in the fifth house, parents are likely to feel happiness and pride through their children. Approval of a loan in real estate matters may ease financial concerns. Business owners should maintain good relations with old customers to avoid misunderstandings. At the workplace, positive news may arrive and long-pending tasks could finally be completed. Confidence levels will remain high throughout the day. However, minor health issues such as fever could cause discomfort. Spending time with family and your life partner, especially during a dinner outing, will revive old memories and strengthen bonds. Improved public relations will help your work progress smoothly.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 1

Leo

The Moon in the fourth house may reduce domestic comfort and peace. Business fluctuations could become a cause of concern, requiring extra effort to stabilise the situation. Employed individuals may feel stressed due to incomplete official work and could struggle with workplace jealousy. Health may not remain favourable, so caution is advised. Misunderstandings within the family are possible if words are not chosen carefully. While travelling, take special care of valuable belongings. In relationships, controlling speech and emotions will be essential. Students should limit time spent on online gaming and focus on studies.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 6

Unlucky Number: 8

Virgo

With the Moon placed in the third house, attention should be paid to the company of younger siblings. To improve business operations, distancing yourself from unnecessary tasks and distractions will be important. Businesspersons should avoid haste, as rushed decisions may create obstacles. At work, responsibilities may increase, but Shool Yoga indicates the possibility of promotion-related good news. Joint pain may cause discomfort, so health care is advised. Emotional bonding will improve through quality time with your partner, while family conflicts are likely to resolve, bringing harmony.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 6

Libra

With the Moon in the second house, attention towards ancestral property is necessary. Well-planned business strategies will bring satisfaction, while partnership ventures may generate profits. Employed individuals should combine technical skills with knowledge to advance professionally. Workplace opinions from others may influence your decisions, so it is important to maintain balance and clarity. Love life will remain peaceful, and family support will help resolve ongoing concerns. Picnic or short travel plans with friends or a special person may take shape. Students may face academic challenges but persistence will help.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 7

Scorpio

With the Moon in your sign, enthusiasm and confidence will remain high. Shool Yoga favours online business platforms, bringing strong profits. However, the results of hard work may take time to materialise. At the workplace, fewer restrictions may be imposed, and you could find yourself handling responsibilities usually assigned to seniors. Socially, ignoring small tasks in favour of bigger goals may prove costly. Property-related travel is possible. Spending time with your partner and children will be emotionally fulfilling, while athletes may achieve success through dedicated effort.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 4

Sagittarius

With the Moon in the twelfth house, planning to control expenses will be important. Lack of teamwork in business may result in losses, and traders should remain alert to competitors’ strategies. Employed individuals are advised to speak cautiously at work to avoid misunderstandings. Allocating time to personal life, including home renovation, will bring balance. Socially, past mistakes may cause regret. Travel plans with your partner may get cancelled due to unexpected issues. Health concerns related to chest pain may arise, and students may face a challenging day academically.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky number: 8

Unlucky number: 2

Capricorn:

With the Moon in the eleventh house, focus on increasing income sources. Business success will depend on patience and strategic thinking. Employed individuals must work with enthusiasm to achieve faster results. The formation of Vashi and Sunfa Yoga suggests that your performance may impress seniors, possibly leading to a salary increment. Pay attention to parents’ health and avoid unnecessary expenses. Love and married life will remain favourable, while following traffic rules during driving will ensure family safety.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 6

Aquarius

With the Moon in the tenth house, following the values and guidance of your father will be beneficial. Shool Yoga supports strong profits for those in food chains and daily essentials businesses. Pending matters in government departments may progress with the right approach to senior officials. At work, encouragement from seniors and bosses will boost confidence, and you may be involved in an important project. Relationship harmony will improve, while lifestyle changes may be required to reduce family stress. Students must increase efforts to achieve success.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 5

Pisces

With the Moon in the ninth house, obstacles may arise in auspicious activities. In logistics, travel, and transport businesses, consistent effort will help you stand out. Showing generosity towards those in need will bring inner peace. Workplace conspiracies against you may be exposed successfully. Spending quality time with family will prove emotionally rewarding. Young individuals should stay true to their values and avoid harming others for personal gain. Dinner plans with your partner are likely, while students may experience relief from academic challenges. Paying attention to diet and following a proper routine will support better health.