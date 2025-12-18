Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroPisces Horoscope Today, December 19, 2025: New Beginnings, Family Joy, And Legal Success

Pisces Horoscope Today, December 19, 2025: New Beginnings, Family Joy, And Legal Success

Fresh ventures begin, family expands and legal matters turn favourable with expert guidance.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pisces Horoscope: Pisces is symbolised by the fish, representing duality, fluidity, and deep emotional currents. Governed by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisceans are often described as intuitive, empathetic, and imaginative beings with a profound connection to the unseen realms. Your horoscope offers a roadmap for navigating life's ebbs and flows, providing valuable foresight into career, relationships, health, and personal growth. With its emphasis on intuition and sensitivity, the horoscope encourages individuals to embrace their inner wisdom, trust their instincts, and explore the depths of their emotions.

Pisces Daily Horoscope (December 19):

A favourable phase emerges for initiating new projects, provided experienced counsel guides each step. Seeking advice from seasoned individuals ensures long-term sustainability and prevents avoidable mistakes. Within the household, celebrations may arise as news of a new family member brings joy, warmth and emotional fulfilment. Social connections strengthen through travel planning or informal outings with friends, offering mental refreshment.

 

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Property-related disputes that have lingered may finally move towards resolution, delivering relief and validation. Legal matters show signs of turning favourable, increasing the likelihood of asset acquisition or long-awaited success. This progress enhances confidence, encouraging renewed faith in personal judgement and timing.

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Despite positive developments, patience remains extremely essential for you. Mke sure that you totally avoid rushing decisions or underestimating formal procedures. By combining enthusiasm with structure, this period becomes a powerful gateway to stability, growth and emotional satisfaction. Careful planning transforms opportunities into lasting achievements.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 18 Dec 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pisces Horoscope Today Pisces Daily Horoscope Pisces Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Modi Receives Oman’s Highest Civilian Award, Adding 29th International Honour
PM Modi Receives Oman’s Highest Civilian Award, Adding 29th International Honour
India
Bills Torn, Tempers Flare: Lok Sabha Clears G RAM G Bill, Replacing MGNREGA After Stormy Debate
Bills Torn, Tempers Flare: Lok Sabha Clears G RAM G Bill, Replacing MGNREGA After Stormy Debate
States
'She Defied Strict Purdah, Stepped Out Without Burqa': Shamli Man Confesses To Killing Wife, Daughters
'She Defied Strict Purdah, Stepped Out Without Burqa': Shamli Man Confesses To Killing Wife, Daughters
News
Hijab Debate: Javed Akhtar Clarifies Stand, Opposes Purdah, Condemns Nitish Kumar
Hijab Debate: Javed Akhtar Clarifies Stand, Opposes Purdah, Condemns Nitish Kumar
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Bars Entry of Non-BS6 Vehicles from Other States, Border Checks Tightened Amid Severe Pollution
VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament Uproar Over VBG Ram-G Bill, Kharge Says Removing Gandhi’s Name Won’t End Corruption
India-Oman Relations: PM Narendra Modi in Oman, to Address Indian Community in Muscat During Two-Day Visit
Breaking: Delhi Pollution Crackdown Tightens Under GRAP-4, Even VIP Vehicles Fined as Smog Deepens
Breaking: Delhi Police Bust ₹16 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket, Accused Arrested Across Multiple States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget