Gemini Daily Horoscope (October 26):

A refreshing sense of enthusiasm fills your surroundings, encouraging you to spend quality time with loved ones. A spontaneous plan for an outing or short trip could bring laughter, relaxation, and stronger emotional ties within the family. Financially, the outlook is encouraging. Efforts in business, trade, or freelance ventures are likely to bring satisfying returns. If you’ve been considering launching a new idea or project, this is a favourable moment to take the first step. The stars favour initiative and originality, especially in areas where creativity meets practicality.

Domestic life is equally blessed, with auspicious discussions or preparations for a family event taking shape. Your ability to balance professional ambitions with personal commitments will be appreciated by those around you. Health remains stable, supporting your active pace and joyful interactions.

The energy of renewal inspires you to think positively and look forward to new experiences. Embrace optimism — this is a time when both emotional and material growth go hand in hand, reinforcing your confidence and harmony.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]