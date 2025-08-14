Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Rare Planetary Alignments To Bring Prosperity For These Zodiac Signs

With the blessings of Lord Ganesh, homes are believed to witness an increase in good fortune and prosperity. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 27, 2025. From this day until Anant Chaturdashi, rare and auspicious planetary combinations are set to occur, creating several favourable opportunities according to astrology.

Astrologers predict that these 10 days of Ganesh Utsav could unlock fortune for certain zodiac signs. Lord Ganesh will not only protect them from challenges but also bring happiness, wealth, and progress in life. Here are some rare astrological alignments and the zodiac signs expected to benefit the most.

Rare Combinations During Ganesh Utsav 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the arrival of Lord Ganesh under auspicious Ravi and Sarvarth Siddhi Yog on August 27, 2025. For 10 days from this date, the conjunction of the Sun and Ketu will favour certain zodiac signs. The Moon, Mars conjunction will also create Lakshmi Yog, considered beneficial for wealth and prosperity.

August 28, 2025: Ravi Yog and Shukla Yog will take place.

August 29, 2025: Brahma Yog and Ravi Yog will be in effect.

August 30, 2025: Indra Yog and Tripushkar Yog will occur. Mercury will enter Leo, where the Sun is already positioned, forming Budhaditya Yog.

September 1, 2025: Ravi Yog will prevail.

September 2, 2025: Preeti Yog and Ravi Yog will be in effect.

September 3, 2025: Ayushman Yog and Ravi Yog will occur.

September 4, 2025: Saubhagya Yog will be formed.

September 5, 2025: Shobhan Yog, Sarvartha Siddhi Yog, and Ravi Yog will take place.

September 6, 2025: On Anant Chaturdashi, Ravi Yog will be present.

Zodiac Signs Likely To Benefit

Libra: This Ganesh Utsav will bring happiness for Libra natives. Business ventures will be profitable, career growth is likely, and financial troubles may ease. Eligible individuals could receive promising marriage proposals with Lord Ganesh’s blessings.

Aquarius: The festival is expected to be lucky for Aquarius natives. Financial challenges will find solutions, and new job opportunities may arise. Relations with the father will improve, and there could be favourable chances for home renovation or construction.

