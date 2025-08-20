Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Capricorn Daily Horoscope (21 August, 2025): Peaceful Start, Career Growth And Love Life Bliss

Begin the day with calm energy as financial gains, job opportunities, love outings, and family happiness align with these detailed astrological predictions.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (August 21):

The day begins with a sense of inner calm and clarity, setting a positive tone for personal and professional decisions. Financial matters that have been pending for some time may draw attention, and careful thought could bring practical solutions to long-standing issues. A visit to a close relative’s home will fill the atmosphere with warmth and joy, strengthening family bonds and bringing a sense of emotional satisfaction.

Prosperity also shines through connections with official or government-related sectors, with favourable outcomes likely to bring recognition and benefits. For those aspiring to expand their career, an encouraging call from a multinational company may open the door to new professional horizons. This signals progress and the potential for growth in both status and financial stability.

Relationships thrive beautifully as couples plan enjoyable outings and share meals together, deepening emotional closeness. Those who are yet to find their life partner may receive promising marriage proposals, sparking hope for new beginnings. Meanwhile, students are strongly supported by planetary influences, as dedication and persistent effort pave the way to academic success.

With harmony in family life, opportunities for progress, and moments of joy in love and companionship, the path ahead appears full of balance and blessings, urging one to move forward with confidence and focus.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 20 Aug 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
India
PM-CM Removal Bills: Rahul’s ‘King’ Jibe, Mamata’s ‘1 Party-1 Govt’ Warning, BJP Says Oppn With Corrupt—Who Said What
Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction On Attack: ‘Cowardly Attempt On Our Resolve To...’
India
Govt Sends Bills On Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers To JPC Amid Opposition Uproar
India
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
