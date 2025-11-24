According to the Gregorian calendar, the New Year begins on January 1. However, in Hindu tradition, the New Year starts from the Pratipada date of the Chaitra Shukla Paksha. In 2026, the new Vikram Samvat 2083 will commence on this auspicious day.

In astrology, the positions and movements of planets determine the 'King' and 'Minister' of the New Year. These designations, decided through the Panchang and planetary calculations, play a significant role in shaping events throughout the year. The planets chosen as the ruler and minister influence major global and national developments, including politics, weather, economy, and social dynamics.

For 2026, astrologers note that planetary movements will be particularly impactful, marking it as a year of major transitions. Based on the Panchang and astrological computations, Jupiter (Guru) will be the King of the year, while Mars (Mangal) will take the position of Minister. With Jupiter’s dominance, religious activities are expected to rise, while the influence of Mars may create an atmosphere of tension, conflict, and unrest between nations.

Impact Of Jupiter Becoming The King Of 2026

With Jupiter ruling the year, the fiery nature of Mars is expected to remain somewhat balanced. Spirituality and moral values are likely to become stronger influences in people’s lives. Education, religion, and spiritual practices will see significant growth. Major religious journeys and large-scale events are expected across the globe. The year also holds promise for justice, reforms, and social improvements. Economic progress may be slow but steady, contributing to an overall sense of positivity and confidence in the country.

Impact Of Mars Becoming The Minister Of 2026

Mars, being a planet associated with fire and energy, is likely to intensify aggression, courage, and confrontations in 2026. Political volatility and major power shifts may dominate the year. Rising tensions, conflicts, and potential wars between nations are predicted. Sectors related to fire, energy, defense, and security may experience expansion. Extreme heat and drought-like conditions could influence weather patterns. Sudden unpleasant events and global upheavals may also be witnessed in several regions.

