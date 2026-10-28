Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Israel's horoscope predicts political turbulence, complex government formation.

Netanyahu's chart suggests leadership challenges, pressure, and obstacles.

Alliances and negotiations are crucial for Netanyahu's political future.

The 2026 Israel election is expected to be a significant test for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with questions surrounding his political future and the possibility of a change in government. According to an astrological analysis of Israel's national horoscope and Netanyahu's birth chart, the period points towards political uncertainty, challenges to leadership and the importance of coalition negotiations.

While certain planetary placements are interpreted as unfavourable for Netanyahu, other combinations suggest that the possibility of retaining power cannot be ruled out.

Israel's Horoscope Indicates Political Uncertainty

For this astrological analysis, Israel's national horoscope is considered using May 14, 1948, at 4 pm in Tel Aviv as the reference. The chart indicates Virgo ascendant and Cancer Moon sign.

According to the analysis, Israel is passing through Rahu Mahadasha, Jupiter Antardasha and Mercury Pratyantardasha during the election period. Mercury's Pratyantardasha is expected to continue until November 14, 2026.

In Vedic astrology, Rahu is associated with sudden developments, uncertainty and unexpected changes. Its placement in the eighth house of Israel's horoscope is interpreted as a possible indication of political turbulence and shifts in established power structures.

This planetary period suggests that the election could bring unexpected developments and make the process of government formation more complicated.

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Mercury's Influence Puts Government Formation In Focus

Mercury rules the first and tenth houses in Israel's horoscope. The tenth house is associated with governance, authority and leadership, while Mercury is traditionally linked with communication, negotiations and decision-making.

Its influence during the election period is interpreted as highlighting the importance of political discussions and agreements between parties.

Israel's Knesset has 120 seats, and a government requires the support of at least 61 lawmakers. If no political bloc secures a clear majority, coalition negotiations could determine who eventually forms the government.

From an astrological perspective, the Mercury-Jupiter period places emphasis on negotiations, alliances and the ability of political leaders to secure the support needed to govern.

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Netanyahu's Birth Chart Shows Challenges To Leadership

Benjamin Netanyahu's birth chart is considered using October 21, 1949, at 10:30 am in Tel Aviv as the reference. The chart indicates Scorpio ascendant and Virgo Moon sign.

According to the analysis, Mars and Saturn occupy the tenth house, which represents authority, career and public standing in astrology.

Mars, the ruler of Netanyahu's ascendant, is associated with determination, action and the ability to confront challenges. Saturn, on the other hand, is linked with responsibility, restrictions, delays and prolonged struggles.

The presence of these planets in the tenth house is interpreted as indicating a demanding phase for Netanyahu's leadership. Although the combination may symbolise persistence, it also points towards pressure and obstacles in his efforts to retain political authority.

Sun's Placement Raises Questions About Political Authority

In Netanyahu's horoscope, the Sun, which rules the tenth house, is placed in Libra in the twelfth house. In Vedic astrology, the Sun is considered debilitated in Libra.

The Sun represents authority, leadership and recognition, while the twelfth house is associated with isolation, expenditure and matters taking place behind the scenes.

According to the astrological interpretation, this placement could symbolise difficulties in maintaining authority, increased criticism or a period of political uncertainty.

In the context of the 2026 election, the combination is considered a challenging influence for Netanyahu. However, a single planetary placement cannot determine the outcome of an election, and the complete horoscope must be considered within the framework of the analysis.

Ketu Mahadasha And Venus Antardasha Highlight Political Alliances

Netanyahu's horoscope indicates Ketu Mahadasha and Venus Antardasha during the election period. According to the analysis, Ketu Mahadasha runs from April 22, 2025, to April 22, 2032, while Venus Antardasha continues until November 19, 2026.

Ketu is placed in the eleventh house alongside the Moon and Mercury. The eleventh house is associated with gains, fulfilment of ambitions and support from networks or groups.

Ketu's influence is interpreted as suggesting uncertainty in alliances and changes in the support available to Netanyahu. This could make maintaining political partnerships an important aspect of his efforts to remain in power.

Venus, which rules the seventh house in the chart, is placed in the ascendant. The seventh house is associated with partnerships, agreements and negotiations.

This combination is interpreted as highlighting the role of political allies in determining Netanyahu's future. If his party falls short of a majority, negotiations with other parties could become essential to forming or sustaining a government.

Astro Analysis: Will Netanyahu Return To Power?

The astrological reading of Israel's national horoscope points towards uncertainty and the possibility of changing political equations. Meanwhile, Netanyahu's birth chart is interpreted as indicating pressure on his leadership, challenges to authority and the need to rely on political alliances.

The placement of Saturn and Mars in the tenth house, along with the Sun's position in Libra, is considered a challenging combination for Netanyahu's political standing. At the same time, the Venus Antardasha is interpreted as keeping the possibility of agreements and partnerships open.

Taken together, these planetary combinations suggest a competitive and potentially unpredictable political period. Netanyahu may face obstacles in retaining power, but the astrological analysis does not rule out the possibility of his continuing as prime minister if he secures sufficient political support.

According to the astrological interpretation, the 2026 Israel election could be marked by uncertainty, intense negotiations and shifting alliances. Whether Netanyahu retains power will ultimately depend on the electoral outcome and his ability to secure majority support in the Knesset. Astrology cannot reliably determine election results, and these predictions should be understood as interpretations of traditional astrological beliefs rather than established facts.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]